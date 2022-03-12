The trend of GOP lawmakers in treating private education as sacred and public schools as second rate has been on display time and time again during the past two years. One might almost think the state has a constitutional obligation to educate private-school students, rather than the much-discussed responsibility to those seeking a public education.
Yet another example of this puzzling stance was on display last month when the 10 Republicans on the House Education Committee shot down a bill that would have extended the state’s public-school antidiscrimination law to private schools that receive public funds through the GOP-engineered school voucher scheme.
Proposed by Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Sunapee, House Bill 1607 would require nonpublic schools that receive public funding adhere to RSA 354-A:27, requiring that “No person shall be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination in public schools because of their age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, marital status, familial status, disability, religion or national origin.”
That’s a pretty small ask. In fact, one might well wonder why any school is allowed to violate such a law. It undermines the foundational ideals behind both that law and the state’s human rights statute, RSA 354-A.
Describing the purpose of the chapter, the law states: “The general court hereby finds and declares that practices of discrimination against any of its inhabitants because of age, sex, gender identity, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, physical or mental disability or national origin are a matter of state concern, that such discrimination not only threatens the rights and proper privileges of its inhabitants but menaces the institutions and foundation of a free democratic state and threatens the peace, order, health, safety and general welfare of the state and its inhabitants.”
A pretty strong and purposeful statement — which lawmakers then undercut by attaching an exemption for religious organizations. We would guess that was meant to keep the law from running afoul of First Amendment concerns, though it’s hard to reconcile the Founding Fathers’ intent to create a nation “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal” with lawmakers saying, in effect, freedom of religion means being free to discriminate.
In dubbing HB 1607 inexpedient to legislate, the committee’s Republicans argued the bill is unnecessary because the state Commission for Human Rights can address discrimination in private schools — unless those are religious schools.
That brings us back to the state’s newly expanded Education Freedom Accounts, the aforementioned school voucher program under which the governor and Department of Education pretend they’re not using public money to fund private, religious schools because it’s first funneled through a private facilitator — which collects a publicly paid 10 percent fee for doing so. That scheme is intended to strip public school systems in New Hampshire of students and funding, and if its first year is any indication, it’s performing that function admirably.
So the same GOP lawmakers who rammed through the voucher program that places private schools on equal footing with public schools as deserving of taxpayer money as an issue of “choice” for parents (who could always choose a private education for their kids) also say no, you can’t hold those schools equally accountable.
But if there’s any better reason to keep the public’s money and religious schools separate than the exemption allowing discrimination, we’re not sure what it is.