At Thursday’s meeting of the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, members recommended the full council authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate an agreement with Bellows Falls-based Falls Area Community Television to operate public-programming services on the local public community-access television channels provided by Spectrum.
Keene has been without a public access station since last May, when Cheshire TV went dark following the city’s decision to terminate its contract with the organization due to concerns about its leadership. That followed an ugly public spat between longtime Cheshire TV leaders and newer board members.
Dragon and city officials tried to negotiate a new deal that would give the city more say in the operation, but Cheshire TV’s board balked, and the city pulled its funding, effectively killing the operation.
Under the Telecommunications Act of 1996, cable franchises must pay hosting communities a 3.5 percent fee per subscriber for so-called PEG — public, educational and government — programming. The amount Keene had been paying to Cheshire TV, some $206,000 in 2020, came from this monthly “franchise fee,” which Spectrum turns over to the city under its cable franchise license from Keene. Cheshire TV had been the PEG operator for Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey for many years, though Marlborough pulled out of the arrangement several years ago. In 2020, amid the internal Cheshire TV spat, Swanzey did the same.
During the pandemic, Keene, as did other communities and school districts, found it’s actually pretty easy to make governmental meetings available through livestreaming. It’s used some of the franchise fee to do that and has run those meetings on one of its two Spectrum channels as well as online.
But all along, the objective, according to city officials, has been to get back to a point where the public — the P in PEG — can generate its own content. At its height, Cheshire TV did that exceptionally well.
The city had sought public input on what the operation should include and found an appetite for producing locally generated content. A request for qualifications (RFQ) on the city’s website posted in early February noted the cable channel would host public content but not government or education-related programming, which presumably would continue to be handled via livestreaming technology. It solicited a group to be in charge of the community-access station’s “coordination, operation and management.”
But there were no takers — until FACT reached out in April.
Under an agreement, FACT would operate public-programming services on the city’s local public community-access television channels provided by Spectrum. That could include training residents, coordinating volunteers and scheduling content. FACT would be an independent contractor under the City Council or whatever governing body the city designates to oversee the work, according to FACT’s proposal. Content created in Keene would be broadcast and distributed across FACT’s Vermont service area, which includes Athens, Bellows Falls, Brookline, Rockingham, Grafton and Westminster. Similarly, Vermont content would be broadcast in Keene.
The proposal calls for hiring a station manager in Keene with an annual salary of $40,000. Other expenditures include hiring a part-time outreach and production coordinator, hiring freelance production crews to cover community events, and covering administrative costs. The proposal’s total annual budget comes to $86,460 and calls for an initial three-year contract. It’s possible Swanzey would also sign onto the deal.
One of the concerns that arose during the city’s negotiations with Cheshire TV’s leaders is the specter of city officials’ exerting control over content on the station. It’s a dicey subject. Most residents would probably favor the city’s being able to shut down inappropriate content — say, that of a graphically sexual nature or which foments violence. But what about that which criticizes the city itself, or its officials?
Another issue that helped bring down Cheshire TV was the idea that its directors could benefit themselves through hiring practices (the organization’s last executive director was hired by board members he said he had recruited during a hostile takeover of the board). While the city ought to have some real input in the operation it’s funding (with cable subscribers’ money), it shouldn’t have too direct a say.
Such dilemmas may be solved through the use of FACT as a contractor. And if not, well, the city can always choose not to renew a deal.
Those issues aside, this seems a promising option for rebooting local access TV in the city. We hope councilors, and Dragon, find a way to make it happen.