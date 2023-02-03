There’s been much focus in New Hampshire and locally on increasing the affordable housing stock. That’s certainly a critical need if the worker shortage and retention challenges and the alarming increase in homelessness and housing insecurity that are bedeviling the state and its communities are to be meaningfully addressed.
Those efforts, however, will provide little near-term relief in loosening the extremely tight rental market, where statewide vacancy rates are running at about one-half percent, well below the 5 percent rate considered a healthy rental market rate. That’s resulted in skyrocketing rent increases, with some reports of landlords more than doubling rents. While property owners are no doubt responding in part to cost increases they’re facing in an inflationary time, tenants not in a position to absorb such a sharp rental increase are in effect forced to seek other rental options in a market where few options exist.
Amidst this general rental market tightening, there have been troubling reports of landlords selling their properties to new owners who then jack up rents, no doubt to accelerate the payback on their investment. That, too, is forcing tenants unable to bear those increases out of their homes and with little notice, says Rep. Ellen Read, and the Newmarket Democrat is the lead sponsor of a bill to require property owners to give their renters 60 days’ advance notice of an intended sale before accepting the buyer’s offer. House Bill 112 would apply only to so-called “restricted properties” — residential rental properties other than those with fewer than five units and single-family homes whose owner either does not own more than three single-family houses or is a bank owning through foreclosure.
HB 112 would also go further, though, and allow tenants to use the 60-day notice period to present their own offer to buy the property. The property owner would be required to negotiate their offer in good faith and the tenants would also have an additional “reasonable” time to obtain any necessary financing. The bill’s model, Read told the Concord Monitor, is the state law that gives residents in a manufactured housing park similar notice and time to band together as a housing cooperative to purchase the park. One area example of that approach is the recent conversion to cooperative ownership by residents of Tanglewood Estates in Keene.
Not surprisingly, the bill troubles rental property owners, and an Apartment Association of New Hampshire representative told the Monitor the bill would inject a delay of up to four months, that, in a fast-moving housing market, would limit owners’ ability to negotiate a sale.
The association has a point, at least with respect to the part of HB 112 that would delay a sale by an indeterminate length of time if tenants have joined together to make an offer. But the underlying aim of HB 112 is a good one — to provide tenants with sufficient notice of a sale to give them time to seek other options if it will result in an immediate rent increase.
HB 112 offers one approach to achieve this, but another the Legislature might consider would be to simply pause the implementation of any rent increase for at least a 60-day period after the sale of rental units. While that would result in a relatively short deferral of the new owner’s rent increase, it wouldn’t delay the purchase and sale negotiation and would still afford renters some protection from having to act precipitately.
Another bill sponsored by Read to address the rental market crunch has already gotten a thumbs-down from the House. HB 95 would have given municipalities the flexibility to implement rent controls. The House Municipal and County Government committee last week reported it inexpedient to legislate, and Thursday, the full House agreed.
In a Legislature where local control is revered except when it’s not, that comes as no surprise. The committee’s majority report darkly intones the bill would “[fly] in the face of free market principles” and “insert a central-planning element.” Even if true, there seems little reason why the towns and cities shouldn’t have flexibility to determine whether implementing such measures will help or hurt their communities.
The more free-market-based initiatives to address the desperate need for more affordable housing are promising, but nearer-term solutions for the rental market crunch are needed from the Legislature.
“In the meantime,” Jane Haigh of the Manchester Housing Alliance told N.H. Bulletin, “people are being pushed out of their apartments and are living in cars, if they have a car, or on couches if they have friend.”
