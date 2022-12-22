Swinging a sledgehammer to drive home a thumbtack is never a smart solution. It becomes dangerous, however, when the Legislature in effect aims to do so and at the same time imperils a constitutional right of the people.
The latest case in point is a bill slated for consideration in the upcoming legislative session that would significantly jack up costs to the public in seeking access to governmental records — records, it’s worth underscoring, that belong to the public.
The starting point is the state constitution’s bill of rights, which enshrines the principle that because all governmental authority derives from the people, government “should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive” and guarantees the public’s right of access to governmental proceedings and records. The right, like all individual rights under the federal and state constitutions, is not absolute, and some limitations are allowed, provided access is not “unreasonably restricted.” Thus, for example, town selectboards or city councils may go into executive session to discuss an ongoing lawsuit, or a town government may redact a victim’s Social Security number in a police investigative report.
Rather than appreciating that they are simply the stewards of records belonging to the people they serve, however, public officials too often treat the public’s constitutional right to know as a pesky annoyance that distracts from, in their view, more important responsibilities and that they’d prefer to swat away.
On occasion, some annoyance can be understandable, for instance if an individual files a disruptive records request out of a personal vendetta against a town body or official. Also, the N.H. Municipal Association cites a few reports of municipalities having fulfilled requests for large numbers of documents that the person requesting never picked up or lost interest in, according to a N.H. Bulletin report. And, without question, some right-to-know requests require staff time and, perhaps, legal expense to review.
Whatever the basis, the solution to be proposed in a House bill by Newmarket Democrat Michael Cahill and backed by the Municipal Association would sharply curtail the ability of the people to learn what their public servants are up to and has the potential to significantly bog down records requests in needless, costly litigation. Already, public bodies may impose a copying charge. Cahill’s bill, however, would go far beyond and impose a $15 hourly charge (after the first hour) to fulfill a request, including time to retrieve and copy the documents, redact them and otherwise make them available.
But wait, there’s more, as in the ads for too-good-to-be-true products shilled on late-night TV. Cahill’s bill would also enable an agency or municipality to “seek protection” in court from public-documents requests it asserts are “unduly burdensome or oppressive.” That’s right: the public body asking for protection from sharing the public’s records with the public.
Already, many routinely respond to records requests by claiming 30 days are necessary to do a search, and too often knee-jerk reactions by officials to resist disclosure can force those with legitimate records requests to go to court to obtain them. To give public bodies an additional stonewalling tactic by claiming that fulfilling a records request would just be too much work would eviscerate the transparency and accountability long guaranteed by the constitution.
As but one illustration of the ramifications, an important step toward law enforcement transparency and accountability recently has been the deployment of body cameras, a development that helps address concerns about police methods and also can build confidence in law enforcement. An objection to adopting them — including in Keene when they were first considered — is the time and effort to review the tapes to respond to right-to-know requests. Cahill’s bill would make those tapes’ seeing the light of day far more difficult, and their benefit in assuring public understanding of police activity would be lost.
Yes, time, effort and expense can be required for public bodies to comply with public-records requests. The same can be said of plowing roads or many other governmental activities, the right to which is not enshrined in the constitution. There may be creative ways for public bodies to plan for and manage those burdens, such as pooling resources through the Municipal Association or otherwise. But a sweeping legislative solution that would subject a right of the people to a user fee and seriously curtail all records requests — the vast majority of which are meritorious, no matter whether they seek one page or many — simply because they might be too “burdensome or oppressive” is indeed taking a sledgehammer to a thumbtack.
If the bill is enacted, the public will suffer far more than a bruised thumb. Instead, government accountability and transparency will be needlessly and dangerously undermined.
