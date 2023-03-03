In last month’s budget address, Gov. Chris Sununu called for a sweeping overhaul of New Hampshire’s licensing requirements to promote workforce opportunities and make it easier for people with out-of-state licenses to move here. It’s an important initiative that merits serious consideration. Caution by the Legislature is warranted, however, and while not directly related, the ongoing saga of a former employee’s charge of discrimination by a Walpole restaurant highlights a particular concern if Sununu’s proposal is not sufficiently funded.
A critical component of Sununu’s proposed licensing reform is to establish reciprocity with other states for professions in New Hampshire that require a license. As the administration’s overview summarizes it, “If you have a substantially similar license and are in good standing in another jurisdiction, New Hampshire will issue you a license.” For a state with a long tradition of parochial protectionism to deter those with out-of-state licenses, that’s a welcome development. Still, care must be taken to avoid a race to the bottom that could harm New Hampshire consumers by assuring other states have acceptable licensing standards.
Sununu’s proposal goes beyond establishing reciprocity to move certain licensing functions within the administration’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification — who knew the Board of Auctioneers currently falls under the Secretary of State’s Office? More significantly, 14 licensing boards would be merged or eliminated altogether.
Some of the moves make sense. For example, three currently separate oversight bodies — the Board of Alcohol and Other Drug Use Professionals, the Board of Psychology and the Board of Mental Health Practice — would be merged into a single Board of Mental Health Practice. Others give pause, such as the proposed elimination of the board overseeing manufactured housing complaints. That may indeed be a sound step, but only if there remains available to consumers a more effective means for addressing such complaints.
Also, some 34 occupational licenses and certifications, which the administration’s overview describes as “outdated,” would be eliminated. Some seem ripe for streamlining — for instance, eliminating the need for a separate barbering, cosmetology and esthetics booth license within an already licensed facility. Some, such as licenses for hawkers, peddlers and itinerant vendors, also seem unnecessary provided towns and cities have authority to require such licenses in their communities.
But the proposed elimination of some other licenses — particularly those in health-care-related fields — warrants fuller examination by the Legislature. Certainly licensing barriers have hindered the state’s ability to attract out-of-state health-care workers during a time of critical shortage. But the ramifications and effect on quality of care from eliminating licenses currently required of, for example, licensed nursing assistants and radiation therapists should be fully vetted.
Even if much of the administration’s proposed reform is enacted, an overarching concern is whether the Legislature will fund the enhanced oversight and staffing required of OPLC and other consolidated boards to assure adequate standards are maintained and consumers are protected. And that concern is highlighted by the more-than-two-year employee discrimination matter involving the Restaurant at Burdick’s in Walpole.
There, a former employee, Cynthia Chiu, filed allegations of discrimination and retaliation with the state’s Commission for Human Rights in October 2020, but, as the N.H. Business Review report on her case and the commission’s handling of such matters found, the commission is seriously backlogged due to understaffing and underfunding. Chiu’s case languished, NHBR reported, until the commission found probable cause to allow her discrimination complaint to continue but dismissed the retaliation charge. And, further delaying a resolution, the law gives either employer or employee the right to transfer the case out of the commission and into court, which the restaurant’s attorneys have now done.
In testimony on a bill to take that right away from employers, NHBR reported, an attorney representing workers noted it takes 20 months for an employee complaint to be assigned to a commission investigator, and even the N.H. Business & Industry Association told NHBR it supports increased funding to address the commission’s understaffing. The bill has been retained in committee and so won’t be further considered until at least next year.
Regardless of the outcome of Chiu’s complaint, the unacceptable delays she and others bringing complaints to the commission are experiencing highlight a longstanding concern in New Hampshire — regardless of the level of protection the state’s regulatory structure aims to provide, lack of adequate funding harms those meant to be protected. That’s true in the case of the human rights commission — its website lists a staff of only six investigators to handle its caseload. And the fear is that, without sufficient funding by the Legislature, the same would be true of any otherwise sensible licensing reform.
