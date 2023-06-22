On July 13, there will be a public hearing on a proposed amendment to Keene’s City Charter that would revise the provisions relating to municipal primaries. The change under consideration adds certainty about which municipal offices will require primaries and is unlikely to generate controversy, assuming after the hearing it receives necessary state approval and makes its way onto November’s ballot. Those hoping a charter amendment might eliminate primary elections and their related cost altogether, however, may question why the amendment doesn’t go further.
The discussion leading to the proposed charter revision arose in connection with the 2021 municipal primary, when City Councilor Randy Filiault, citing anemic voter turnout in municipal primaries, asked the council and city staff to discuss changing or eliminating the municipal primary. Currently, the charter provides for a primary contest not to be held for mayor or council seats when it won’t eliminate any candidates. For each mayoral or ward council race, that occurs only when two or fewer candidates have filed to run. In the five at-large council races, it occurs when 10 or fewer have filed. The provision is well-intentioned — to do away with the time, effort and cost of conducting an inconsequential primary.
If, however, more than two or 10 candidates file for, respectively, mayor or an at-large council seat, then a city-wide primary is required. This occurred in the 2021 mayoral election and caused Filiault to question whether primary contests to eliminate a single candidate are a waste both of election staff’s and volunteers’ time and of taxpayer dollars — the 2021 primary cost more than $10,600, City Clerk Patty Little has reported. His request led to a reexamination of the charter provision by city staff and an ad-hoc council committee, and the July 13 public hearing will be to consider their recommendation.
The amendment presented by the ad-hoc committee would make two principal changes. First, it would require a primary election for every mayoral and council opening in every municipal election, regardless of the number of candidates who’ve filed. That would provide certainty, which Little noted to the ad-hoc committee smooths election planning and coordinating logistics with schools and other election sites, and a refresher opportunity for staff and volunteers in procedures before the general election.
That change would also eliminate the uncertainty if the only contested primary were to be for a ward council seat. Though that’s apparently never occurred, there’s concern the current charter provision would trigger a city-wide election in such a situation. By requiring a primary every municipal election cycle, the proposed revision would eliminate any confusion.
The second charter amendment change would have city ward offices no longer appear on primary ballots, but only on general-election ballots. The reasoning, City Attorney Thomas Mullins told the ad-hoc committee, is these elected positions — the moderators, ward clerks, selectmen and voter checklist supervisors — are rarely contested even in the general election and there could be some savings in not having to count and review primary ballots for these offices.
Surprisingly, then, a charter revision that grew out of a call to reexamine the need for municipal primaries and save cost and staff and volunteer time will instead require primaries for all the major offices no matter the number of candidates, while likely reducing the overall cost only marginally by keeping the ward offices off primary ballots.
The issue remains whether the city should even hold primaries in mayor and council races. The benefit the municipal primary provides is certainty that whoever’s elected to key city governing roles enjoys the support of a majority of those voting. They also provide an opportunity for write-in primary candidates to then appear on the general-election ballot, as has happened in both mayoral and council elections over recent decades.
When Filiault first raised the issue we expressed hope there might be an alternative — such as a run-off election among the top two (or 10, in at-large council races) vote-getters — but Mullins reported state officials have advised this is not an option. If the only alternatives are to commit to a city-wide primary in every mayoral and council election or to risk having those key officials voted in by only a plurality of what’s typically a low voter turnout, the ad-hoc committee’s recommended charter revision makes the right choice.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.