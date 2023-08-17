Last year, New Hampshire lawmakers, once again inserting themselves into curricula issues, mandated a “personal finance” component be added to the state’s public school standards. The inadvisability of politicians legislating educational priorities without study from education professionals aside, there’s certainly an argument for instilling financial acumen before students head out into the real world.
The ease and negligible cost of communicating through online services — email, social media, etc. — has changed life greatly for today’s young adults. Disguised as legitimate offers/promotions/inquiries, messages seek to steal personal or financial information or trick users into paying for worthless items or services. And that’s on top of basic financial tools such as budgeting, how and why to save money, and the effects of compound interest in borrowing and investing.
The law, House Bill 1263, requires school boards to make personal financial literacy — along with physiology, hygiene, health and interpersonal relationships, physical education and wellness — part of the school curriculum. But it notes that these skills may be embedded in an existing course or a grade level program of studies. That would at least leave the specifics up to local education officials to implement.
Not content with that, the state Department of Education is asking the Board of Education to also approve a video series on the topic from a company called Prager University as meeting the standards under the law. It would be acceptable for any student under Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s “Learn Everywhere” program — which seeks to take education out of public school classrooms. Under Learn Everywhere, students can earn full school credit for experiences outside of school that are approved by Edelblut’s Department of Education, rather than local officials.
It’s pretty likely few public school officials in the Granite State would have chosen Prager’s content to meet accreditation goals. In fact, a number of them contested the move at last week’s Board of Education meeting, along with state Democratic officials and teachers themselves. That opposition led the board to postpone a decision on Prager’s program.
The reason for the alarm is twofold: first, because Prager has no real claim as a developer of school curricula. Consider this disclaimer from its website: “PragerU is not an accredited university, nor do we claim to be.” What is it, then? It’s an unapologetic provider of right-wing ideological rhetoric. In five-minute videos, it espouses privatizing schools and puts forth claims such as that public schools are “sexualizing children,” that renewable energy efforts are the “real climate crisis,” that more guns protect the weak and that slavery isn’t really a “white phenomenon” (which is technically true, but certainly was the case in U.S. history and serves mainly to assuage any guilt or responsibility for U.S. slavery).
This month, Prager is conducting a fundraising drive, with the helpful tagline: “Help us reach more people and change more minds.” Change more minds? In our experience, schools strive to open minds, not change them. Prager University’s mission, according to its website, is to offer “a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.” That’s not educating. It’s propagandizing.
New Hampshire isn’t the first state whose Republican-led education department has turned to Prager. It’s already approved for use in states such as Florida and Texas — hardly states New Hampshire should be seeking to emulate.
Despite its lack of educational pedigree, it’s possible Prager could have developed a quality personal finance package. No doubt when the Board of Education reconvenes Sept. 14, Edelblut will argue that, and say the program can successfully be separated from the organization’s politically driven main content.
But even if that’s possible, why risk New Hampshire’s public education standards being tainted by such political corrosiveness? Why open that door knowing that it could make it easier down the line for ideological content to make its way into lessons?
And simply signing up for such courses could mean having to provide personal information that might be used later by Prager for fundraising or other objectives. Why give an idealogical entity the legitimacy of being included as a viable educational option for Granite State students when it’s not necessary?
There are plenty of personal finance curricula available to the state that don’t come with such baggage.
