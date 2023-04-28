It was heartening to learn the first informational session about Keene’s soon-to-launch community power program drew a strong turnout. Nearly 200 attended Tuesday’s presentation at the Keene Public Library to learn about the program and the options residents and businesses have for purchasing their electricity through the plan beginning in June.
Still, the program affects all of Keene’s electricity consumers. And, because to gain additional bargaining leverage the city’s partnered with Swanzey and Marlborough (as well as Wilton), which scheduled their own informational sessions this week, the program applies to consumers in those towns. With a fast-approaching May 15 deadline (May 20 in the case of the partner towns) to choose among the available electricity sourcing alternatives — and prices — time is running out for affected customers to explore their options. Fortunately, the city plans an additional session next Tuesday evening and has made — as has each participating town — other resources available, and it’s in the interest of everyone paying a bill for electricity in those communities to learn more about the program and their choices.
Put simply, the new power program enables individual consumers to leverage the aggregated buying power of the entire community. Under a 30-month contract negotiated with electricity supplier Direct Energy, the rates under the plan will range from 31 to 45 percent lower than the current Eversource residential and commercial rate, which applies to most in Keene and the participating towns. For example, the default rate — automatically applicable to all Eversource supply customers unless they opt out — will be 11.47 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to Eversource’s current 20.221 cents per kWh residential and commercial rate.
The program also gives consumers the benefit of aggregated bargaining power to buy greener electricity more affordably. The default option sources 33 percent of its electricity from renewable energy providers, but other options enable participants to source up to all their electricity from renewables. The greener options have a higher cost, but all are at a lower price than the current Eversource rate. That flexibility should spur greater renewable energy use in Keene and the participating towns — for example, the default option includes 10 percent more renewables than Eversource for only 3.3 percent more cost. It’s also critical to Keene’s initiative to have electricity in the city be all renewables-sourced by 2030. Further, all renewable energy under the program beyond the state-mandated minimum is expected to be sourced from the greater Monadnock Region.
Of course, because the Direct Energy rates are fixed until December 2025, the pricing options available under the program may not always look as favorable to the Eversource rate when the utility next prices its supply rate in August and at later times. But, consumers may at any time elect another option or even opt out of the program if they find pricing from Eversource or other suppliers more appealing.
And the program offers simplicity in the transition. Consumers will still receive a single monthly bill from Eversource that will reflect both the electricity supply charges for program participation and the cost of electricity delivery services, which Eversource will continue to provide.
In short, the community power plan much strengthens and simplifies individual electric consumers’ ability to lower their costs and to consider a greater commitment to green energy, all without tying their hands in future market conditions. But understanding the options available and how the program applies to different types of consumers is critical.
For Keene residents and businesses, attending the next information session would go far toward building that understanding. The presentation begins next Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Keene’s City Hall and may be accessed remotely using the link found at keenecommunitypower.com. More information about the program can also be found at that website or by calling Direct Energy at 866.968.8065. Those in Swanzey and Marlborough can find information about how the community power program applies to them by visiting their respective websites (swanzeycommunitypower.com and marlboroughcommunitypower.com) or by calling that Direct Energy number or, in Swanzey’s case, 603.352.7411, extension 112.
