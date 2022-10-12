A headline in Thursday’s newspaper poses a question that many of the state’s energy consumers are likely asking as they watch their electric rates skyrocket: “Is there a way for NH utilities to buy power cheaper?”
A state Public Utilities Commission meeting last week revealed that while the issue is complex, consumers would appreciate an explanation, beyond “global market conditions,” of why their power bills increased 50 percent or more in some cases.
Calling for “some accountability and some responsibility,” state Consumer Advocate Don Kreis said at the meeting that the PUC, the state Department of Energy and the utilities should explain to the public “exactly how we got into the pickle that we are in today.”
Kreis offers an explanation in his June 28 Power to the People column and suggests the state should reconsider how much of the process should remain secret.
Russia’s war on Ukraine aside, some believe New Hampshire’s energy policies played a role in the recent price spikes. Democrats and clean-energy advocates say the state’s Republican governor is partly responsible because he has undermined efforts to invest in clean energy, which might increase costs in the short term but yield long-term benefits. The governor, in turn, has blamed other New England states for driving up energy costs for New Hampshire by investing in renewables. (New Hampshire is the only New England state with no clean-energy targets.)
Pocketbook issues like high energy bills — and inflation, in general — constitute a political liability in an election year. Up for re-election in November, Gov. Sununu signed into law last month a bill for a state emergency fuel-assistance program and a supplemental electricity benefit for those meeting the income requirements, paid for with federal funds. Initially, he proposed a $100 credit on nearly every residential electric bill in New Hampshire, but state lawmakers opted for a more targeted approach instead.
Clearly, New Hampshire’s reliance on fossil fuels plays a big part in the state’s high electric bills. Natural gas generates more than half of New England’s electricity. In the first six months of this year, the price for natural gas in the residential sector increased by 25 percent over the previous year — 33 percent in the commercial sector — according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Both the governor and the PUC have called for review of energy-procurement practices for all electric utilities. The state is investigating the possibility of changing regulations governing how often utilities can go out to market to purchase power, along with other tools to avert ratepayer shock.
To shield customers from price spikes, some states, like Massachusetts and Connecticut, require utilities to hold extra auctions or to “blend” the prices from earlier cycles.
In September, N.H. Public Radio explored this concept and found that Eversource customers in New Hampshire are paying much higher rates than in Massachusetts. Why? In New Hampshire, the utilities do one auction per six-month cycle, and because Eversource’s auction took place after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, its customers are seeing a significant jump in supply rates.
In Massachusetts, the supply rate on customers’ bills reflects a blending of the two auctions — in this case, one from spring 2022 and one from spring 2021. Because prices were lower last year, the overall supply rate — the charge for how much electricity a customer uses — is currently lower in Massachusetts than in New Hampshire.
This could flip if natural gas prices drop suddenly because New Hampshire is in a position to realize those gains more quickly, but this scenario appears unlikely. The EIA says it expects prices to remain high throughout 2022 because of lower-than-average natural gas inventories resulting from a variety of factors, not just Vladimir Putin’s war.
NHPR found that in August, Eversource customers in New Hampshire were paying 22.57 cents per kilowatt hour while customers in Massachusetts were paying between 15.35 cents and 17.87 cents per kilowatt hour, depending on whether they live in the western or eastern part of the state. Eversource customers in Connecticut were paying 12.05 cents per kilowatt hour.
The N.H. Bulletin reported that participants in the Oct. 5 PUC meeting suggested the state consider “laddering,” a strategy used by the N.H. Electric Cooperative to help keep prices lower for ratepayers: Instead of buying energy for six months at a time, utilities could manage the portfolio, as it were, by entering into power contracts with various wholesalers for a variety of time frames. Co-op customers are paying 17 cents per kilowatt hour, easily the lowest rate among New Hampshire utilities.
Representatives of utility companies Liberty, Unitil and Eversource expressed skepticism at the meeting that laddering could meaningfully lower electric bills, according to the N.H. Bulletin, but the PUC pledged to continue its investigation in December — when New Hampshire residents will really be feeling the pinch.
