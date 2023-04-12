In The Weekend Sentinel (Page D2), Dan Weeks, vice president of ReVision Energy, writes about the persistent gender pay gap in New Hampshire. The column originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin to mark Equal Pay Day on March 14.
Weeks examines the issue through a personal lens. “To think of my whip-smart daughter (or wife, for that matter) having to work 2½ months longer than my sons (or me) just to ‘catch up’ on earnings for the prior year, and falling further and further behind over the course of a career, is maddening,” he writes.
We share his disappointment that, after so many decades of “awareness,” we’re still having to point out this discrepancy. It appears we cannot move beyond the urging of our ancestral DNA to convey privilege upon tall, white males, preferably with Anglo-sounding names.
Since 2019, Weeks notes, the pay gap in New Hampshire has actually widened. The average full-time working woman in New Hampshire earns 76 cents for every dollar a man earns. That rate is 6 cents less than she earned in 2019.
Nationally, the figure is 82 cents on the dollar, according to NPR. But for Black and Latina women, the amounts are a dismal 65 and 60 cents, respectively.
Lack of affordable child care, pandemic pressures and the so-called “motherhood penalty” may factor into this, but Weeks suggests something more pernicious is involved, something “socially imposed.” It comes down to our failure to make the right choices, rather than an “inevitable expression of natural or economic laws,” he asserts.
The discrepancy in pay, then, is more about the implicit biases of those with the power to make decisions. Automatic and perhaps unintentional, these baked-in biases nonetheless affect judgments, decisions and behaviors.
Here are telling facts about who gets the power in the U.S. world of work: Most CEOs are white males. Nearly 90 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are white males. Seven times as many men as women are executive officers in corporate America, according to a 2021 Forbes article. At the CEO level — the decision makers and earners at the very top — men outnumber women by nearly 17-to-1.
The Harvard Business Review’s CEO Genome Project sought to identify specific abilities that differentiate successful CEOs from less-successful peers. The four abilities are 1) to make decisions quickly, 2) to get buy-in from stakeholders, 3) to think in the long term, and 4) to deliver steady, predictable results.
These traits aren’t distinctly male. In fact, mothers routinely exercise these abilities.
One might think the pay gap comes down to education. However, women’s levels of academic achievement often outpace men’s, as Weeks points out.
More women now graduate from college than men. More women graduate from law school than men. And women make up roughly half of medical school graduates. Yet the gender pay gap hasn’t budged in 20 years, NPR reported last month. When attempting to negotiate for higher salaries, women are more likely to face a backlash than men.
The data suggest that ingrained ideas about who deserves power and privilege are preventing women and minorities from reaching the boardroom. Women are less likely to be promoted than men, according to Forbes, and they are more likely to be found in support roles such as human resources.
Minorities face even greater hurdles than white women. Harvard Business School research in 2017 found that minorities who “whitened” their resumes were twice as likely to get job call-backs as those who didn’t. “Whitening” included changing names to sound more Anglo and eliminating any mention of ethnicity.
Beyond race and gender, studies have shown that height correlates with higher income and more opportunities for promotion, according to a BBC report.
A tall male is more likely to become a CEO. The average CEO in the U.S. is 6 feet tall. That’s taller than the average height of 5 feet 9 inches for a man in the U.S. Studies show height corresponds with perceptions of dominance and may contribute to the widely observed association between height and social status. Tall men are perceived to be more capable leaders, evidence suggests.
No reliable similar statistics exist for female executives because they aren’t as numerous or well-studied.
To close the gender pay gap, we need to be willing to confront long-held biases about women and work. We can choose to remove the blinders and make better decisions, as Dan Weeks notes, such as investing in child care, increasing the pay for fields traditionally dominated by women and demanding gender diversity in C-suites and in government.
