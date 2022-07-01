Gov. Chris Sununu has proposed the state issue one-time electric bill credits of $100 per customer to address staggering electricity price increase in New Hampshire. The proposal comes in the face of rate hikes sought by the state’s largest utilities — Eversource and Liberty Utilities — that would result in about a 50 percent increase in a typical household’s electric bill, or an estimated extra $70 per month. Coming as it does while consumers face sharply rising heating and transportation fuel, food and other basic-necessity costs, the electricity rate increases will hit the state’s more vulnerable population hardest.
The rate increases — which the Public Utilities Commission has now approved and will take effect in August — have led to predictable finger-pointing and posturing by politicians. At a recent Executive Council meeting, Republican Councilor Ted Gatsas lambasted PUC Chair Daniel Goldner and the utilities for what he charged was an arbitrary and unjustified rate increase. Sununu, in announcing his one-time credit proposal last week, blamed the inflation in energy costs and other goods and services on, he said, excessive spending by Democrats in Washington. Both arguments ignore the sharp run-up in the global price of natural gas — which provides nearly half of New England’s energy generation — caused by the war in Ukraine. And, in their turn, Democrats pointed to longtime Republican opposition to efforts to diversify New Hampshire’s energy supply sources for leaving the state overly exposes without lower cost alternatives. Though Goldner and Donald Kreis, the state’s energy consumer advocate, both acknowledge the utilities are simply passing on the natural gas price increases driven by the Ukraine conflict, expect to hear all these messages drummed loudly during this year’s election campaigns.
Sununu’s idea to give consumers a one-time credit has merit, but at $100 per consumer it will provide no lasting relief beyond the first month or so. To fund the credits, Sununu is seeking the Legislature’s approval to tap $60 million of the state’s surplus fund — the swelling of which he chooses not to acknowledge owes much to federal coronavirus aid that flowed into the state over the last biennium. He also proposes using $7.5 million of federal LIHEAP fuel assistance for low-income households — similarly left over from the winter because the state used federal coronavirus aid instead. And he wants to use $7 million of the state surplus to boost a state program that provides discounts to low-income customers on their power bills.
The governor is to be applauded for finding the resources to provide some relief. But given the short-term nature of the relief, the state aid would be more effectively deployed if it were directed to those with the greatest need and not to all consumers, many of whom will understandably grouse about the increase, but can better withstand it.
The electric rate increases also show how perilous is New Hampshire’s overreliance on natural gas and other fossil fuels for its energy supply. That benefited the state when the fracking boom made natural gas an inexpensive option, but its cost has more than quadrupled in the last couple of years and is projected by some to further triple.
Over the years, proposals to diversify the mix and particularly to encourage competition from renewable sources — typically backed in Concord by Democrats, but also with some Republican support — have met resistance because they might cause a short-term rise in consumer cost, though not of the magnitude of the current increases. For example, aggregated power plans that leverage community buying power to negotiate better prices and encourage renewable sources, which Sununu has backed, have been needlessly delayed by Republican-led stalling in the Legislature under the mantle of protecting consumers, though it more protected the large utilities. As a result, such plans still await final PUC rules before they can be launched.
Kreis also points to a number of other steps that could, over time, provide relief, including giving the utilities more flexibility in the way they bid on energy supply contracts and incentivizing energy efficiency efforts. Such steps should of course be pursued diligently, but there are no quick long-term fixes to the electric rate shock consumers will feel beginning next month. Instead, they highlight just how few arrows remain in New Hampshire’s quiver to address a situation brought on by its ongoing failure to diversify its energy supply and encourage renewable sources.
