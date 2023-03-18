At long last the light’s become bright at the end of the community power plan tunnel. And the good news for Keene and several area towns is the electricity powering that light will be meaningfully less expensive and likely greener.
Community power plans are based on the simple concept that enabling municipalities to pool their electricity consumers’ purchasing power will lower rates. But advocates also claimed aggregated purchasing plans will encourage sourcing electricity from renewable energy providers. In Keene, for example, the city made implementing a community power plan a cornerstone of its ambitious 2020 Sustainable Energy Plan goal to have all electricity used in the city come from renewable sources by 2030.
Despite this potential for lower cost and greener energy, launching community power plans has been on a slow track in New Hampshire. A 2019 statute seemingly authorized them, but dithering by the Legislature — spurred by objections raised by the state’s principal electric utilities — and bureaucratic torpor at the Public Utilities Commission delayed finalizing the structure for approving plans until last summer. Keene was the first municipality in the state to adopt a community power plan, quickly followed by many area towns.
But only over the last week has the lower-cost promise of pooled community purchasing crystallized. On March 8, Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton announced a buying group of their community power plans had negotiated default rates beginning in June that will enable electric consumers in those communities to save as much as 43 percent on their electricity supply cost, a reduction that, together with the current transmission cost, means a 25-percent reduction on customers’ bills. That was followed on Monday by word from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire that starting in May, the default rate it had negotiated to offer customers through the power plans of its participating communities — in this region, Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole — would be nearly 22 percent lower than the current Eversource supply cost.
Those savings, while eye-popping, are doubtless exaggerated because the cost currently charged by Eversource — which is needlessly handcuffed by a state requirement allowing it to go to market only twice each year — has been fixed since February at a price that came down only a bit from the prior repricing last summer, when spiking market prices caused a doubling of the supply cost. Market pricing has since eased, and the aggregation pricing announced in the last week will likely not look quite so favorable in August when Eversource is next allowed to reprice its default rate. Even so, Keene Senior Planner Mari Brunner said in an email she expects Eversource’s repriced rate to be higher or at least similar to the Keene plan’s default rate.
The notably different rates the Keene-led group and the statewide coalition will be offering result from a very different approach to pricing. The Keene-led group’s rates are locked in for two-and-a-half years, through December 2025, while the coalition approach looks to reprice more frequently, starting in three months. That should result in even lower prices for customers in coalition communities if market prices continue to fall. But the Keene-led group’s program is especially attractive because it provides cost-certainty to residents and businesses for 30 months, yet allows them to opt out at any time should the group’s pricing become uncompetitive.
Still unclear is the extent to which consumers will elect the pricing options with more renewable energy that are available under the aggregation programs. In Keene, for example, the default option will include 10 percent more renewable energy than the state required minimum. But city consumers can instead choose an electricity mix of 50 or 100 percent renewable energy, at prices that are respectively still 40 and 31 percent below the current Eversource supply price. That price advantage will likely narrow or even disappear considerably when Eversource reprices this summer, but it will remain the case that Keene consumers can make a substantial commitment toward renewable energy sourcing for, at a minimum, an additional cost many may find appealing. An additional green benefit of the Keene-led group’s program is that all renewable energy beyond the state-mandated minimum is expected to be from sources located in the greater Monadnock Region.
Even though the plans have yet to launch, it’s clear they will deliver on their promise to provide consumers with competitively favorable pricing at a time of painfully high electricity rates. And with the prospect for many consumers electing additional renewable energy sourcing options, the community power plans appear likely to realize their potential of moving New Hampshire in a greener direction. That would be a win-win for all and a credit to those — including, in Keene, the Energy and Climate Committee and city staff and government — who have worked tirelessly to make community power plans a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.