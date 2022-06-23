Not much clarity has yet emerged concerning the diversion of significant quantities of fentanyl from the pharmacy operations at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. What is known is that in February an ICU nurse self-reported stealing up to about 5½ gallons of highly addictive fentanyl solution from the hospital over the four months ending in January and agreed no longer to practice. Also, at least some of an overall amount of more than 7½ gallons the hospital has reported being unaccounted for went missing in April and May.
Beyond that, many questions remain. Those are being looked into by state authorities and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, and revocations of individual or even organizational licenses, and even criminal proceedings, cannot be ruled out.
For its part, Cheshire Medical, citing the ongoing investigations, has declined to respond to questions surrounding the diversion. That, no doubt, is based on legal advice not to comment. But what little has come out suggests a serious breakdown in drug-handling procedures and oversight at the Court Street facility, a very troubling development for such a highly respected organization and the cornerstone of health care in southwestern New Hampshire.
Among the many unanswered questions, a particularly critical one is, what policies are in place to prevent drug diversion? And while Cheshire Medical has not commented on its policies either before or since the fentanyl solution theft was discovered, recent reporting by The Sentinel’s Olivia Belanger highlights the even more troubling indications from experts in drug-diversion prevention that Cheshire Medical is very much not alone and that lax drug-diversion procedures are a nationwide problem needing serious attention from medical institutions and regulators alike.
Experts in the field report that, although hospitals generally recognize drug diversion by staff members is a national concern as the country struggles with the ongoing opioid crisis, prioritizing an effective, comprehensive diversion-prevention program is too often back-burnered. One, Russell Nix of the Georgia-based consulting firm Aegis RX, told Belanger hospitals rarely have thorough prevention policies in place, “even in the states that have the more strenuous or rigid requirements.”
Hospitals and other health-care facilities have been under considerable strain during the pandemic, with limited resources and overworked and overstressed staffs. Those conditions make it ripe for drug theft by vulnerable staff members and may also explain why drug-diversion prevention is not being adequately prioritized, with the result that incidents of drug diversion may be increasing.
In Cheshire Medical’s case, it’s noteworthy that additional drug losses occurred even after the theft by the ICU nurse there came to light and, according to documents filed in state licensure proceedings, after the hospital had put in place remedial procedures to prevent further losses. Though no evidence has emerged that those April and May losses resulted from theft, they do signal the events at Cheshire Medical were not only an isolated one-off involving a lone employee.
The Sentinel also sought information from 10 other hospitals in New Hampshire and beyond regarding their diversion-prevention protocols, but only one — Plymouth’s Speare Memorial Hospital — shared its policies, which meet current state requirements. Given the worry that diversion prevention is being back-burnered at hospitals nationally, it’s hard not to be concerned that the other facilities’ silence may indicate an absence of effective, or even required, protocols.
The events at Cheshire Medical, even based on the limited information available thus far, are by turns shocking and sad. If any good is to come of them, it will be a stepped-up emphasis at all hospitals on drug-diversion prevention that includes not only better monitoring and controls of drug inventory and tracking of its use, but also enhanced training and support to identify and help possibly vulnerable staff members. And New Hampshire — indeed, every state — should be reexamining its laws and regulations to tighten up the protocols health-care facilities should follow to assure effective diversion prevention and must also make adequate resources available to ensure they’re being implemented.
As Nix, the diversion-prevention specialist, observed from his experience, although hospitals recognize drug diversion is a national issue, “there’s typically some illusion that the issue isn’t in their system as much.” Clearly, it’s time to acknowledge it very much is.
