At the Keene School District’s annual deliberative session earlier this month, the main message was clear. Buttressed by an array of state lawmakers, past and present, school officials presented their budget with this annotation: The state needs to fix its flawed education funding system or taxpayers will forever be hamstrung to provide adequate schools.
“That is where the real change needs to come from, if we want to see our schools continue to improve without breaking the backs of our local communities,” said board Chair George Downing.
Now, some Keene taxpayers might — as they have in the past — make the argument that the school board and administration members bear much of the blame for the district’s tax burden as well, but the call for fixing the state system is one that goes far beyond Keene. It has been the subject of multiple lawsuits and legislative efforts — including some currently under way.
In 1993, and again in 1997, the state Supreme Court found in favor of five property-poor communities that the state was not living up to its obligation to help educate New Hampshire children. At the time, the state was contributing $100 million to public education, which might sound like a lot until you realize that this year’s Keene school budget alone is well over $72 million. After the 1997 Claremont II ruling, lawmakers determined how much they felt needed to be spent to ensure an “adequate” education for all and enacted a statewide property tax to come up with the money to fund it.
Because the tax was at a set rate for all communities ($6.60 per thousand dollars of value), they could say it was fair. But inevitably, officials in wealthier communities noticed they were actually paying more into that tax than they were getting back in aid. This, of course, was the entire point, but they sued anyway and won, sending the whole mess back to lawmakers. The Legislature then created a system relying on targeted, so-called “stabilization grants” to help poorer towns. Somehow, that passed muster, though the actual mechanism — and the amounts of aid available and to whom — has continued to be tweaked. But the state has worked the system in reverse, setting the statewide tax at whatever rate each year will come up with what lawmakers had decided is enough. That amount was $363 million in 2021, but was actually cut by $100 million (again, the amount the state once thought was “adequate” for every district combined) in 2022.
Meanwhile, local property taxpayers have continued to flounder in many communities. Education costs continue to rise, but the overall amount of state funding, not so much. You see, when lawmakers weighed the cost of an “adequate” education per pupil, they put a heavy thumb on the scale, leaving out many costs every school and district must incur as “non-essential” and lowballing the costs of others — such as calculating teacher costs by using the lowest possible pay scale instead of what schools actually pay. The result was that by 2019, the $3,636 per-pupil adequacy grant was roughly a third of what districts statewide were actually spending per pupil.
That’s when the ConVal School District filed suit against the state, seeking to raise that amount to a more realistic figure. The cost per pupil for ConVal is a little more than $18,000 a year, so it was really asking that the state be put on the hook for almost half the actual cost as its obligation.
Two dozen other districts have since joined that suit. ConVal also asked that the state’s grants be increased immediately. Judge David W. Ruoff denied that aspect, noting it would do the state’s finances irreparable harm to do so. But he agreed with the main argument. The state Supreme Court ruled the case can continue but that Ruoff needs to make clear what he thinks the obligation actually is. It’s due for a hearing in August.
In the meantime, another lawsuit has been filed, by the same attorneys who handled the Claremont cases. Known as Rand v. State of New Hampshire, after one of the plaintiffs, it’s asking that the courts stop the implementation of next year’s SWEPT program, which it says is unfair to local taxpayers, whose property varies widely in value.
It has a rock-solid case on that point. It’s so unfair that a few dozen communities raise enough through SWEPT that they have a surplus, which the state allows them to keep, lowering their taxes while others are continuing to struggle.
And this legislative session, Jaffrey Rep. Dick Ames, a Democrat, put forth a bill that would combine all the surplus SWEPT money into one $30 million pot and redistribute it through the state’s low and moderate income homeowners property tax relief program.
Ames said Wednesday he asked for his bill to be retained by the Ways and Means Committee, of which he’s a member, until next fall. The reason is that a motion for summary judgment in the Rand lawsuit may be ruled on in early March, he said, and the outcome could affect his bill.
The courts may ultimately decide that their caution in stepping on legislative toes has not resulted in enough progress, in which case they may become more directive. Or lawmakers may some day determine that actually investing in the education of all the state’s children is worthwhile and ought not to be left to the whims of zip codes and property values.
In either case, the inherent unfairness of the current system would be improved.
And if the state continues to pretend it’s doing right by its children and by local taxpayers in most communities, we’ll continue to see lawsuits and pleas for help.
