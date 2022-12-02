A quirk — even a charm — of New Hampshire’s citizen legislature comes during the lead-up to a new legislative session when new bills are proposed. Given its size — the House alone has 400 representatives — and that members are non-professional, mostly unpaid legislators with limited staff support, some representatives inevitably heed advice more typically given to aspiring novelists to write what they know and submit bill proposals to address issues and grievances they’ve personally encountered in their private or non-legislative work lives.
It might be tempting, then, to dismiss a proposal by Rep. Jennifer Rhodes to ban animals from drivers’ laps as — pardon us — a pet peeve, but we think she’s on to something that deserves serious consideration.
The Winchester Republican, who was reelected for a second term earlier this month, intends to introduce a bill in the House to prohibit drivers from operating motor vehicles with animals on their laps. Her motivation to pursue the legislation, she says, came from personally witnessing a driver on Winchester’s Parker Street who, while holding and petting two small dogs, was unable to swerve his car away from a child who had fallen off a scooter into the street. Tragedy was averted when the child’s grandmother pulled the girl from the street, but the near miss convinced Rhodes there is a significant safety issue that warrants legislative attention.
Although her proposal has not yet been fashioned into specific legislation by the Office of Legislative Services, Rhodes says the idea would be to add the prohibition as a specific violation of the state’s distracted-driving law. That law received attention several years ago when, with some controversy, it was expanded beyond prohibiting texting while driving to specifically prohibit hand-held cellphone use by drivers. Then, opponents argued hand-held cellphone use by drivers was but one of many ways drivers might be distracted and the state’s general prohibition of negligent or reckless driving was sufficient. This, despite mounting evidence that holding a cellphone to scroll messages or converse while driving was causing accidents and other serious public safety concerns.
No doubt the proposed bill will attract opposition — Rhodes somewhat wryly noted to The Sentinel that two representatives she approached about co-sponsoring it begged off “because they ride with a dog on their lap” — and similar arguments can be expected against it that current law’s general prohibition of negligent or reckless driving is sufficient protection.
But the challenge of effective enforcement under current law was highlighted by Keene Police Chief Steven Stewart, who said he might pull someone over if he were to spot a big-enough animal in the drivers lap that’s “showing any signs of impairing” the vehicle’s operation. Significantly, he added that “it would be case by case.”
However safe pet owners may think their animals are, their behavior can be unpredictable and unexpected. And hinging enforcement on whether a police officer spots signs of actual impairment is inadequate to assure others aren’t placed in danger by sudden animal behavior that interferes with drivers at other times. Indeed, in considering Rhodes’s bill, the Legislature should consider extending the ban to animals in the passenger-side front seat, at least if not kept under adequate restraints.
The dangers are not only to the driver and passengers — and, as in Rhodes’ anecdotal evidence, to bystanders. Animal advocates recommend pets in cars have their own secure space to protect them from harm in case of an accident or sudden swerve.
Put simply, operating a vehicle with a live animal sitting in or nearby the driver’s lap is inherently risky and by definition distracted driving. Pet owners may miss the periodic — yet unpredictable — slurp of the face, affectionate nuzzle or squirmy nudge of the arm or hand on the wheel while they’re driving. But Rhodes is right they and their pets, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers, will be safer if the ban is enacted.
