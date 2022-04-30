The more than 250 volunteers who participated in Green Up Keene, a joint effort between the city and Keene State College, amassed 3,300 pounds — or 1.65 tons — of litter during the April 23 cleanup event, Andrea Madaglia of the Keene Public Works Department told The Sentinel, and a fair amount of the trash collected consisted of beverage containers.
From Green Up Keene to Sweep Up Swanzey, communities in the Monadnock Region are holding their annual spring cleanup days to clear the accumulation of roadside trash, which includes everything from tires and TVs to furniture and “other non-mentionables,” according to an April 24 post on the Winchester Working Together Facebook page.
Perhaps you’ve seen the blue bags for smaller items (like the “non-mentionables,” no doubt), and maybe some clear ones for recyclables, waiting for pickup along local roadways. The Winchester cleanup April 23 drew 20 volunteers who filled 145 trash bags.
According to an informal survey of local towns with cleanup programs, most of the litter consists of recyclable bottles and cans. Despite heightened environmental awareness and Earth Day calls to clean up our act, some among us in the Live Free or Die state still feel a bit too free to dispose of beverage containers by tossing them from the windows of vehicles.
During Sweep Up Swanzey, a month-long community cleanup now wrapping up, volunteers collect bottles and cans more than any other kind of trash, according to the town’s solid waste manager, Joshua Whipple. Community members are encouraged to pick up blue bags at town hall or the town recycling center and pick up rubbish along the town’s roads throughout April.
“Unfortunately for safety reason(s) we do not sort the blue bags here,” Whipple said in an email to The Sentinel. “But from what I have seen the majority of the cleanup efforts consisted of bottles and cans.”
Knowing that beverage containers will be a large portion of the trash to be collected, Hinsdale cleanup coordinators issue volunteers clear bags for recyclables and blue bags for refuse, along with plastic gloves and safety vests.
Maybe it’s time for New Hampshire to support a bottle bill, which would require a small deposit on beverage containers to encourage consumers to bring them to redemption centers rather than to dispose of them carelessly. HB 1652, now under interim study in the Legislature, would establish a 10-cent deposit on aluminum, plastic and glass containers for drinks like beer, wine, liquor, soda and water.
If the measure is passed, New Hampshire would become the 11th state with a bottle bill.
Of the 10 states with beverage container deposit laws, four of them are in New England, where solid waste disposal costs are high. California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Oregon and Vermont all require deposits ranging from 5 to 15 cents. The deposits serve as a carrot to encourage consumers to return bottles and cans to supermarkets or other redemption centers, where they can collect their deposit money.
Unredeemed deposits are either returned to the state, retained by distributors, or used for program administration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The incentive works. According to the Frontier Group, which provides information on sustainability, the 10 states with a bottle bill recycle around 60 percent of their beverage containers, while states without one average only about 24 percent.
In neighboring Massachusetts, which requires a 5-cent deposit on beverage containers, 80 percent of deposit containers are recycled, according to MASSPIRG.
Money from the proposed New Hampshire bottle bill would go to state coffers — under which department remains up for debate. While other bottle bills through the years have failed in New Hampshire, partly due to opposition from grocers and the beverage industry, Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Grafton, one of HB 1652’s sponsors, told N.H. Bulletin in January that a generational change in thinking could bring about the passage of this year’s bill.
“Folks are ready, willing and able to make change in the state and safeguard their forests, whether they’re hunters or hikers,” he said. “They all want to walk through a clean forest and enjoy their time in the outdoors.”