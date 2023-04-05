Consciously or not, N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard stepped into a mess when he scheduled the House’s crossover day session for Thursday.
Crossover day is the last day representatives vote on bills originating in the House before they move on — or cross over — to the Senate for consideration. The Senate president also sets a crossover day, which may or may not coincide with the House’s. This year, the Senate’s crossover day was March 30. Quaint though its name may be, it’s a significant legislative session at which important bills percolating through the committees finally receive full House consideration. That’s particularly so in the first year of a legislative biennium when, as is the case tomorrow, the House votes on the state budget for the upcoming two years.
For whatever reason — and Packard’s offered no explanation — the speaker set April 6 as this session’s crossover day. That’s also the first full day of Passover, a major religious holiday commemorating Jews’ escape from Egyptian slavery, and it puts Jewish members of the House in an untenable position of choosing between observance of their faith and obligation to their constituents. It’s a choice no representative should be forced to make and is disrespectful of their religion and the people they represent. As a letter to Packard signed by nine representatives, including Keene’s Amanda Toll, pointed out, the House surely would not hold a session on a day of especial significance in the Christian calendar such as Christmas or Easter, and the same consideration for all members’ faiths should have applied to setting this year’s crossover day.
There seems no basis to ascribe ill will or worse to the speaker for his decision. He had initially indicated to House members that meetings might also be scheduled for today, which, because Passover begins this evening, would have presented even more of a dilemma. Packard eventually scheduled a session for only Thursday, and Keene Rep. Joseph Schapiro, who wrote the speaker about the scheduling conflict, told The Sentinel he appreciates there “was some effort to accommodate people.”
Keeping the House organized and on track is no doubt a complicated challenge akin to herding cats — particularly so when there are 400 of them. For all anyone knows, Packard had no realistic alternative for scheduling crossover day. But he has done himself no favors by not explaining publicly if and why that’s so. He did not respond last week to repeated requests for comment, and the only inkling of his thinking comes from a statement to The Sentinel by House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester that Packard told him there was no flexibility to change the scheduled date.
The speaker, however, deserves credit for unequivocally denouncing “hate-filled rhetoric” in a series of emails sent to a number of House representatives by a white nationalist who has also expressed support for Packard’s not rescheduling the session. The emails were sent by Ryan Murdough, who was denounced by a state Republican Party spokesman as a “despicable racist” in 2010 when he ran to represent Ashland in the House, the Laconia Daily Sun reported, and in November was being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office for a racist email received by a Black legislator. Murdough sent out a tweet urging Packard to resist so-called Jewish pressure to reschedule crossover day, and Packard was quick to respond, putting out a statement decrying “hate speech that promotes racism, homophobia, antisemitism, and transphobia.”
Packard’s words seem heartfelt and are welcome. They also suggest he did not set out to be disrespectful of Jewish House members when he scheduled the crossover session, and Schapiro says he didn’t think the scheduling was purposeful. It could be simply a matter of tone-deafness on the speaker’s part.
The public, however, deserves an explanation from him. And if the explanation is indeed that there is in the way the House conducts its business insufficient flexibility to accommodate the religious observances of a meaningful number of members, then that’s an issue of institutional tone-deafness, and it ought to be addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.