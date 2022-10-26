Citing a “strong parental rights movement” in the country, three Republicans on the state’s five-member Executive Council refused last week to consider funding for sexual education for at-risk adolescents and young adults through a program administered by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The same Republicans, along with fellow Republican councilor Janet Stevens of Rye, held up funding earlier this year for Planned Parenthood and other family-planning agencies in the state out of concern that some of the money might be spent on abortions.
At a meeting Oct. 19, councilors Ted Gatsas of Manchester, Joe Kenney of Union and David Wheeler of Milford refused to move forward some $682,000 in federal money to fund three years of the Personal Responsibility Education Program, although, as the governor pointed out, they have funded the program in the past. The program is aimed at reducing teen pregnancy.
Kenney, District 1 councilor, said members of the Executive Council “who represent a lot of families around the state” want to review the PREP curriculum. Wheeler, representing District 5, which includes a large portion of the Monadnock Region, said he’d like to look at the program’s parental consent form.
To paraphrase Gov. Chris Sununu: Why now? It appears these councilors are intent on holding the entire state hostage to an ideology now being pushed by conservative advocacy groups.
It’s an ideology that often defies logic. Teen pregnancy costs U.S. taxpayers billions annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in terms of public health and child welfare, not to mention the social-emotional toll on the teen parents and their children.
According to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, children born to teens are more likely to drop out of high school, become teen parents themselves, use Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, experience abuse and neglect, and enter the foster-care system. Males born to teen mothers are more likely to spend time in prison.
Federally funded by the Family and Youth Services Bureau, the PREP program is administered by the state DHHS. All state departments and agencies must seek Executive Council approval for expenditures of state and federal funds, budgetary transfers within a department and all contracts with a value of $10,000 or more.
According to FYSB, PREP targets youth ages 10 to 19 who are homeless or in foster care, live in rural areas or communities with high teen birth rates, or come from racial or ethnic minority groups. The program covers such topics as abstinence, contraception, sexually transmitted infections, and healthy relationships. According to DHHS, the program provides medically accurate, evidence-based, age-appropriate and comprehensive sex education to assist in reducing the risk of unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.
Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont — two communities with the highest teen birth rates in the state — offer PREP classes. Participation in the program requires parental consent, so we’re left to wonder what the three male members of the Executive Council are worried about.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette called the program “highly successful” in helping vulnerable populations. “We’re talking about kids in foster care, kids that have been trafficked, kids that have already had a baby and are trying to prevent a second pregnancy,” Shibinette told the council Oct. 19.
Cinde Warmington of Concord, who represents District 2, which includes Keene and several other Cheshire County towns, said students in PREP delay participating in sexual activity by 15 to 16 percent compared to their peers. A health-care attorney, Warmington serves as the lone Democrat on the council.
In fact, New Hampshire has one of the lowest teen birth rates in the country. The state’s teen birth rate declined 80 percent between 1991 and 2020, when 272 babies were born to teens. In tax dollars, New Hampshire has saved millions in costs associated with teen births, according to Power to Decide, an organization promoting sexual and reproductive well-being.
Perhaps Gatsas, Kenney and Wheeler would prefer to leave sex education to parents. But while most parents say they feel comfortable talking to their kids about it, 20 percent say they have no plans to discuss sex with their children, according to a OnePoll survey in June.
Adolescents who fail to receive accurate information about reproduction are often left to obtain misinformation online or on the streets, Warmington said.
PREP funding is expected to come up again at the next Executive Council meeting Nov. 2. We hope councilors will ultimately decide to fund the program. In this case, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
