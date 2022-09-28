It surely was welcome news a week ago Sunday when the president, on “60 Minutes,” announced the COVID pandemic is over.
Welcome, but surprising news to some, such as the medical professionals dealing with COVID patients daily; the school, college and university leaders who are still filling staff vacancies and monitoring test results; and especially to those in nursing homes and other vulnerable group settings, who are still facing dangerous outbreaks.
Take Genesis-run Keene Center, which remains in the midst of an outbreak that’s seen 33 patients and 15 staff come down with the virus since August. Last weekend, six cases were still active.
Or Keene State College, which began the fall semester on a hopeful note, only to find the need to require masking just two weeks into classes after 76 COVID cases cropped up. The mandate was eased last week as cases dropped to 27.
Still, we understand both the ardent desire to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror and the inclination to look around, see more people acting as though the global nightmare is over, and do the same. Even nursing homes, as susceptible as they are, have had enough, according to a recent Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab report.
As we entered this week — No. 132 since the accepted “start” of the pandemic in the U.S. — New Hampshire reported 167 new cases, and an average of 233 per day for the past week. That’s an increase of 13 percent over the previous week, and with the weather getting colder, and people congregating indoors more, those numbers may rise precipitously.
Yet it’s worth noting that, with a large percentage of Americans vaccinated, or even boosted, against the virus, it’s not as deadly as it was a year or two ago. But that vaccination percentage isn’t as high as it should be; this is a virus unlike any we’re used to. It mutates readily, and its variants can range widely in both transmissibility and severity. Many who’ve had the disease and thought that offered a level of protection have suffered through “rebound” cases, or find some symptoms just keep lingering.
There simply may not come a specific point when anyone can authoritatively state that the pandemic is “over.” But we must move on in some respect. It seems for most Americans, and those in many other nations, the time has come to take personal responsibility for their health with regard to the virus. That means figuring out when to stay home and isolate; when to wear a mask; when to test and when to seek help. A new booster is available, and rather than pursue that much-desired “normalcy,” those vulnerable to the virus’ many variants should continue to follow medical advice and get boosted. Everyone can and should also get a flu shot, as that virus can exacerbate COVID symptoms.
It should also mean coming to terms with the fact that this is a public health hazard. That means it’s not just about your health. You have a responsibility to others to take precautions, too. Which means accepting that public health officials have a job to do and letting them do it.
It’s clear that public desire will not wait for the threat to truly be over. Biden surely realizes this and spoke accordingly. That doesn’t mean the threat is gone, but perhaps that we’ve reached a point where the pandemic has become endemic.
We have a lot more information and tools with which to live our lives with COVID, instead of in isolation. But COVID still requires a different level of forethought — the somewhat cliched “abundance of precaution,” if you will.
We may no longer be trapped by the coronavirus. But neither are we back to “normal” as we knew it. So we can’t afford to pretend we are.
