After a long gestation period — and some serious sniping at the governor by most members of the House in his party — the Granite State Paid Family Medical Leave Plan is approaching rollout. Soon, employers can sign on to offer coverage under the plan next year, and the state plans to launch a “publicity blitz” this month to persuade them to do. The plan’s long-term success may well ride on that outreach effort.
Paid family leave, an increasingly desirable workplace benefit, enables employees needing leave to address critical family situations without facing the prospect of taking unpaid leave or giving up their jobs. Since the onset of the pandemic, it has also become important to keep businesses competitive, as challenges of child care and other family situations have contributed to worker shortages that are so vexing employers. With nearby states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut now mandating paid family leave, a successful rollout of New Hampshire’s plan takes on more importance to the state’s efforts to attract and retain workers.
The Granite State plan, however, takes a unique approach. Under it, the state will provide the benefit to all its roughly 11,000 employees. Rather than mandating the coverage by other employers, however, it will enable them to sign on voluntarily and will also allow workers whose employers don’t opt in to buy into the program. Those covered under the plan will receive up to 60 percent of their average weekly wage for up to six weeks per year for leave due to a child’s birth, adoption or foster placement, to care for a family member’s serious health condition (including addiction or a mental health condition) or relating to a service member’s foreign deployment or serious injury or illness.
The road to a paid family leave program has been rocky. Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a 2019 bill the then-Democratic-led Legislature passed that would have mandated 12 weeks paid family leave. He instead championed a voluntary approach and tucked what’s now the Granite State plan into the 2021 budget trailer bill, forcing many Republican legislators to hold their noses and approve it while passing the budget. Earlier this year they sought to torpedo the plan, and only cooler heads in the Senate forestalled a Republican-supported repeal bill passed by the House. This cleared the Sununu administration to proceed, and in June the Executive Council approved a $6 million contract with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to implement the plan beginning Jan. 1.
Employers not currently offering a paid family leave benefit may find the state’s plan attractive. With a 50 percent business enterprise tax deduction they’d be entitled to, their net average cost would be around $3.20 per week per employee, a N.H. Business Review analysis reported. But costs will vary widely based on how individual employers are rated — for example, with women expected to use the benefit more, a Met Life filing indicates a hypothetical business of two women with an average age of 33 would see net costs of around $7.50 per week per employee, NHBR reported.
And there’s the great uncertainty of New Hampshire’s approach, for critical to its long-term success is how many employers will be attracted to the plan. Though Met Life’s contract is for five years, it can revise rates annually. If insufficient employers join the program to significantly broaden the participant risk pool beyond the state’s employees, the plan may cease being attractively priced. Expanding the risk pool also takes on importance because, as a program with no precedent in the insurance market, Met Life’s benefit payouts could exceed its projections and spur rate increases.
This gives all the more urgency to the success of the state’s marketing campaign to persuade employers to opt into the program. The publicity blitz kicks off with a brochure being sent by the end of August to employers, explaining the Granite State plan in advance of the Dec. 1 deadline for employers to sign up. Beginning Jan. 1, individuals whose employers don’t provide the coverage can enroll in the plan for no more than $5 per week.
Whether the state’s go-it-alone voluntary approach to paid family leave is the best one — in our view, given the risk of meaningful numbers of employees remaining without the benefit or unable to afford the individual coverage and also the advantages of a maximized risk pool to stabilize pricing, the mandatory approach of competing states is preferable — it’s what will be implemented here beginning January. All employers should watch for their brochures and seriously consider signing on to the Granite State plan. Whether they do so will likely determine whether the state will meet the demand for a benefit that’s of increasing importance to workers and the state’s competitiveness.
