New Hampshire is trying to recoup $6 million in overpayments of state unemployment compensation made between 2017 and 2022, including the infamous pandemic years when relief money was flowing like a river at flood stage.
Apparently, some officials, including the governor, think the state needs to carry a big stick to accomplish this goal — an approach lawmakers questioned.
The state allows recipients 60 days from the notification date of overpayment to return the money. That’s generous compared to states like Massachusetts, which offers half that, and Maine, which allows only 15. After 60 days, New Hampshire charges 1 percent interest per month on the money owed, which can add up to 12 percent over a year if the debt isn’t paid down.
State lawmakers debated during this legislative session whether the interest charges were overly punitive or even necessary — deciding they aren’t, in a bipartisan vote. Sen. Donovan Fenton of Keene told The Sentinel this week he supported elimination of interest charges because “the state should not use the collection of overpayment of unemployment compensation as a source of revenue.”
Other states, Massachusetts and Connecticut among them, also charge interest on repayment, but they are in the minority. Like New Hampshire, Connecticut charges 1 percent per month. Massachusetts levies interest charges of 12 percent annually on the unpaid principal.
When he vetoed legislation in July that would have eliminated interest payments for those who didn’t intentionally commit fraud, Gov. Chris Sununu said the measure would have made collecting the money “nearly impossible to accomplish.”
This sentiment is echoed by Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner at N.H. Employment Security, the agency charged with maintaining the integrity of the N.H. Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund. He told The Sentinel the overpayments average $800 and result from applicants failing to list compensation received in the form of bonuses, severance, paid time off and the like. Some 3,405 recipients of benefits from 2017 through 2022 fall into this category and currently owe the state repayment, Lavers said. This number doesn’t include fraud investigations, which could lead to criminal prosecution.
“There needs to be motivation to pay these funds back to the trust fund,” Lavers said. “I don’t think 1 percent is very punitive.”
It’s noteworthy that in a state that leans heavily on individual responsibility lawmakers sought to give a break to residents who might be earnestly struggling to return overpayments of unemployment compensation. Senate Bill 42 would have prevented the state from charging interest on the collection of an overpayment of unemployment compensation unless the recipient willfully made a false claim or provided misleading information in applying for unemployment benefits.
Who is “with fault” appears to be the sticking point. While the law would have allowed the state to charge those guilty of “fraud,” the state might “fault” a recipient for providing misleading or incorrect information. Opponents of interest penalties, including N.H. Legal Assistance, argue claimants sometimes simply misinterpret the application. The state should make certain the application is unambiguous.
In an official statement released July 28, the governor said, “It is only in those instances where the person is found to be with fault in causing benefits to be paid when they should not have been paid, that the person is required to repay those benefits back to the trust fund and potentially could accrue interest if not repaid in a timely manner.”
On the other hand, if the errors that led to overpayment were made by the state Employment Security department or by employers, recipients are allowed to keep the benefits.
And recipients who are found to be at fault are entitled to an appeal, Lavers said.
It appears lawmakers weren’t persuaded by these arguments. In the flurry of pandemic relief applications especially, honest mistakes were likely made, some argued, and the state should pursue other avenues to incentivize repayment.
In a statement following the governor’s veto, state Sen. Becky Whitley of Hopkinton said, “To imply that these individuals — who did their best to work in a flawed and rushed system, after losing their jobs and needing to pay their rent and buy food — purposely manipulated the system is a troubling and deeply unfair characterization.”
Whitley indicated that Sununu’s concern for protecting businesses required to contribute to the state’s Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund is misplaced. “The true reality of the situation is that businesses that paid into the unemployment system received millions of dollars in loans during the pandemic that they never had to pay back,” she said.
The inference here is that the federal government cut businesses some slack during a turbulent time, so the state should extend the same generosity to its citizens. Apparently the governor disagrees.
