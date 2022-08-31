Online tutoring could prove beneficial to New Hampshire students who, like their counterparts nationally, lost ground academically during the pandemic, especially in math. Or the recently approved contract with an online learning service could prove to be a big waste of taxpayer money.
While schools have traditionally employed in-person tutors, who may be hard to come by during the current labor shortage, the state Department of Education is banking on The Princeton Review’s Tutor.com to help close the learning gap.
Statewide, about 38 percent of students scored “proficient” in math for 2021, compared to 48 percent in 2019, and about 52 percent scored proficient in reading for 2021, compared to 56 percent in 2019, according to statistics provided by the N.H. Department of Education. Science scores slipped 2 percentage points from the 39 percent of students who scored proficient in 2019. Assessment tests were suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19.
To help students combat learning loss, the state plans to spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds on literacy and other online learning programs. The N.H. Executive Council on Aug. 17 unanimously approved more than $10 million in contracts for these initiatives.
Schools across the country have federal relief dollars to spend, and they must dedicate a chunk of that money to help students who fell behind academically during the pandemic.
Under a $4.8 million three-year contract that begins Sept. 1, middle- and high-school students in both private and public schools in New Hampshire will have free access to Tutor.com, a one-to-one online service offering on-demand help in more than 80 subjects.
In addition, a $5 million contract with Lexia Learning of Concord, Mass., is expected to provide professional programs for teachers to improve instruction in reading and writing, and a $500,000 contract with Michigan-based Güd Marketing will launch a campaign to promote a love of reading among students.
Two area school superintendents, who say they just learned of the initiatives from a press release following the Executive Council vote, have expressed concern about the safety of students who engage with strangers during online tutoring sessions. Both Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, and Lisa Witte, superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District, are hoping the instructors at Tutor.com are vetted as carefully as the state’s school department employees, who undergo N.H. Department of Safety background checks.
Tutor.com says its tutors must pass “a thorough third-party background check.” Its contract with New Hampshire calls for The Princeton Review to perform criminal and educational background checks on its tutors. This is especially important since the state is offering the service through public schools.
Parents should remain vigilant to the risks regarding online safety and privacy, however. Will student information be safeguarded?
When a student registers on the site, The Princeton Review collects certain personal information, any of which could be shared with third parties, according to the company’s privacy policy, such as the student’s name, email address, identification number, grade level and courses of study.
“One side says, ‘This is great that students will have this available’,” Malay told Sentinel reporter Rick Green when asked about the tutoring service. “The other side says, ‘How many will reach out to a stranger they don’t know as opposed to the teacher in front of them?’ ”
Nationally, some school districts that have opted for these online tutoring services have struggled to get students to participate, particularly students who most need the support, according to a June 29 article by Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization that covers education. Communication between tutors and teachers can be spotty, Chalkbeat reports, and setup has frustrated some students, especially those who receive only text- or chat-based help. Students also lose continuity when they are assigned a different tutor every time they log on, as is the case with most on-demand services.
While it is not alone in contracting with online tutoring services, New Hampshire stands out as a state that seems to favor privatizing education. Perplexing, too, is the appearance that public school officials are often left out of the decision-making process.
In a written statement, N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said Tutor.com “will serve as a tremendous resource for students hoping to enhance their educational experience ….”
It’s too early in the game to tell if the use of online tutors will constitute an academic win for students. The big winners so far are the private companies providing these services. Only time — and next year’s assessment tests — will reveal if this use of federal relief funds equates to money well spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.