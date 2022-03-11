Among the current Legislature’s prominent characteristics is that it’s unwaveringly all for upholding New Hampshire’s time-honored tradition of local control — until it’s not.
The latest case in point is its consideration of a bill to muzzle the state’s towns, cities, counties and school districts from expressing their views in Concord about pending legislation and other state governmental matters. House Bill 1033, which is on its way to the House floor for an expected vote next week, would prevent local property taxes from being used to lobby the Legislature. It without question targets the N.H. Municipal Association, the N.H. School Boards Association and other groups that represent the interests of local governmental bodies, not only in providing very beneficial education, training and information-sharing, but also in ensuring their members’ concerns and the concerns of those they represent are understood by legislators.
But the legislation’s language seems to go further and would prevent a local government official whose salary is paid out of a budget supported by local property taxes — for example, a city manager, county administrator or school superintendent — from advocating their employer’s interests in Concord.
The bill is senseless, would deprive the Legislature and state agencies of essential input as they craft legislation and administrative rules and is philosophically dishonest. In the case of the N.H. Municipal Association, for instance, all of the state’s 234 towns and cities have voluntarily joined and have no obligation to continue as members, and they presumably do so because the benefits for their residents outweigh the cost.
As for our citizen Legislature, which has limited staff resources to study legislation, it would be left to consider laws that might profoundly impact local governmental bodies without factoring in their views.
As for local control, HB 1033 slaps that in the face. One supporter of the bill, Rep. Tim Baxter of Seabrook, told The Sentinel he thought “a majority of our constituents” would be “horrified” knowing that local property taxes were being used to enable advocacy at the state level. Even if that were so — and there’s certainly been no indication of any meaningful level of outrage in this region — a majority of voters would be in a position to force the lobbying expenditures to cease. That’s local control.
Disturbingly, HB 1033 is not the only effort of this Legislature in seeking to undermine local control. To cite some other pending examples, House Bill 1268 would limit every city council’s authority to enact bylaws and ordinances for the city’s well-being, and House Bill 1272 seeks to limit local health officials’ ability to deal with public health matters.
Similarly, House Bills 1056 and 1057 would increase the local property tax credit for veterans and the elderly, both certainly worthy initiatives but ones that should be left to local authorities. And those measures, which would restrict municipal governments, don’t include the many bills in Concord this session that would trample on local school board authority.
All of these bills should be voted down by the Legislature. If not, don’t believe state representatives and senators who voted in favor of them when they swear they’re committed to local control in New Hampshire.