It’s open season once again to sign up for health insurance through the federal marketplace. The enrollment period, which kicked off Nov. 1, ends Jan. 15. Enrollment for coverage that starts Jan. 1 closes Dec. 15.
This period offers an opportunity for Granite Staters who don’t have health insurance through their employers or Medicare to enroll. It also allows participants to re-enroll or change their health plan.
New rules have strengthened the program so that more New Hampshire residents are likely to qualify this year, and many will be eligible for substantially lower costs, according to Jeremy Smith, program director for NH Navigator, a free program offering enrollment assistance for the Health Insurance Marketplace. Among the notable revisions is a change making a federal subsidy for family coverage more available than in the past.
“In a lot of cases,” Smith said in a news release Oct. 28, “the plans are more affordable than we’ve ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”
The comprehensive health-care reform law, known as the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, was enacted in March 2010 with the overarching goal of expanding access to affordable health insurance. And while some have attempted to undermine it, the program has done what it set out to do.
According to numbers released this year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a record 35 million Americans have health coverage through the ACA, and the number of uninsured has dropped to a record low of 8 percent. Between 2008 and 2010, just before the ACA took effect, nearly 18 percent of Americans had no health insurance.
In New Hampshire, the ACA covers more than 52,000 residents, a figure that represents about 3.7 percent of the state’s total population and a 12 percent increase in participants over the previous year, according to the White House, which credits expansions of cost-saving subsidies in the American Rescue Plan for the increased participation.
About 5 percent of the state’s residents had no health insurance last year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. A majority — nearly 58 percent — were insured through their employer. About 31 percent were enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare. About 5 percent were enrolled in a non-group policy and approximately 1 percent through the military.
With health-care costs rising, there’s added urgency for the under- and uninsured to investigate plans available through the healthcare.gov exchange.
For a 35-year-old individual, monthly premiums for a full-price plan range from $302 to $384, according to healthcare.gov.
Enrollment help is available. The federal Department of Health and Human Services released grant funding this summer to two New Hampshire organizations to provide free assistance to consumers who need help navigating the program. First Choice Services received nearly $655,000 for its NH Navigator program, which is available by calling 603-951-3858 or by visiting www.ACANavigator.com. Health Market Connect received $875,000. For more information on Health Market Connect services, call 603-309-2021 or visit www.hmcnh.com/coverage-assistance/.
With the marketplace’s lower premiums, expanded eligibility for families and free enrollment assistance, those without health insurance and those currently getting insurance through the exchange should begin exploring available coverage plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.