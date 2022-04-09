To some, the public unveiling of the once-secret Laurie List might show why it should never be made public at all. The list’s rollout, however, instead demonstrates how important its public disclosure is, both for the additional transparency it brings to public understanding of state and local law enforcement and to make clear the need to improve and standardize how the list is compiled.
The Laurie List — formally, the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule — is a compilation of law enforcement officers about whom there may be possible credibility concerns that prosecutors must disclose to assure criminal defendants their right to a fair trial. Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration initially fiercely opposed its disclosure, but, following an adverse court ruling, later affirmed by the state Supreme Court, and then the heightened calls for greater law enforcement transparency after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer, Sununu said he would support full disclosure of the Laurie List so long as the officers on it were provided “due process.” Enabling legislation was enacted last August, resulting in disclosure of 174 officers in two tranches in December and then last week. The statute, however, requires that officers on the list be notified of their impending disclosure and given time to contest their inclusion on the list, and some 91 names remain redacted pending resolutions of those proceedings.
The disclosure thus far has indeed served the public interest by shedding an important light on incidents of possible misconduct, misbehavior or faulty performance by individual officers. Among Monadnock Region departments, 17 current or former officers are named, with the explanations for their being listed including incidents of criminal conduct, dereliction of duty, falsification of records and excessive force. The information aids area residents not only in better understanding what possible misconduct there has been in area departments, but also in assessing how well such incidents have been addressed. And knowing that the incidents disclosed stretch back as far as 1996 certainly gives the public context for those incidents and understanding their relative infrequency over time can help aid trust in law enforcement.
The disclosures, though, have highlighted some inconsistencies in how the Laurie List has been maintained over the years, particularly in the years before 2017 when the county attorneys were responsible for placing officers on it. For example, a former Dublin police officer has been on the list since before 2018 despite the date and reason for inclusion being cited as “unknown,” and another former officer elsewhere questioned whether her placement on the list was for retaliatory reasons. The inconsistencies led Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg to tell The Sentinel that, although disclosure of the EES “ensures transparency, accountability, and helps to build and sustain the public’s trust,” there should be a reexamination of criteria for inclusion on the list to assure focus on intentional misconduct, excessive use of force and integrity violations.
The public’s interest in disclosure of officers with possible credibility issues shouldn’t necessarily be limited to only those criteria, but certainly standards for inclusion must be clear and consistently applied. The Attorney General’s office has since 2017 been maintaining the EES and providing guidance to law enforcement agencies that should result in more uniformity in determining what conduct leads to being placed on the list. That will serve the public interest both in knowing about any possible credibility concerns among law enforcement and in having confidence in the list’s fairness.Despite the enhanced transparency from the Laurie List disclosures, in a court case last week the Attorney General’s office argued for a significant step backward. The case involves the personnel records of Haden Wilber, a former state trooper fired for, an internal State Police investigation found, conducting an illegal search and making false statements to investigators, leading the state to pay over $200,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging an illegal search and false accusation of illegal drugs possession. N.H. ACLU has sued for disclosure of the personnel records to learn more about the trooper’s conduct and how thoroughly it was investigated and to shed light on the practices of a unit he belonged to which the ACLU has criticized for conducting pretextual traffic stops in drug investigations.
Shockingly, the state argues that police personnel files are categorically exempt from disclosure, an outrageous position in light of recent Supreme Court rulings that personnel records are not necessarily exempt and requiring the public’s interest in their disclosure be weighed against asserted privacy concerns. If ever there’s a case justifying a such a balancing, it’s this one. Any such balancing test clearly weighs heavily in the public’s interest in full disclosure of what the records reveal about the officer’s conduct, and it’s disappointing the state has forced a lawsuit to obtain the disclosure.