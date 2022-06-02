As the community of Uvalde, Texas, begins this week to bury the victims of last week’s school shooting — 19 4th graders and two teachers — New Hampshire needs to take a serious look at how the state is leaving its children open to gun violence.
A recent Washington Post article says more than 311,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado stunned the nation in 1999. Time has shown that the school shooting, which left 15 dead, including the two teenage gunmen, would not be an isolated event.
Others followed, notably West Nickel Mines Amish School in Pennsylvania in 2006, Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and Santa Fe High School in Texas in 2018, Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021 and now Robb Elementary School in Texas. These incidents claimed 74 lives.
In 14 school-related mass shootings, where four or more have been killed, 169 people have died in the U.S. since Columbine, according to a report last week by NBC Channel 10 in Boston. The victims have been as young as 6.
The country has already surpassed 230 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Gun violence is out of control because the country lacks adequate gun-control measures.
Meanwhile, the Live Free or Die state is loosening firearms restrictions. In the state legislative session just concluded, New Hampshire Republicans defeated Democrats’ gun-safety proposals and passed measures allowing semi-automatic rifles to be used in hunting, permitting loaded guns to be carried on snowmobiles and other off-road recreational vehicles, and prohibiting the state from enforcing any federal statute or presidential executive order restricting or regulating guns.
Republicans claim to be “pro-life” as they restrict or ban abortions but do essentially nothing to save from gun violence those living outside the womb. Among the gun-safety measures that failed to advance this year in the state legislature was a bill that would have required background checks before any commercial sale of a firearm. Polls show that the majority of Americans support background checks.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who has said in the past he values his “A” rating from the National Rifle Association, the now-beleaguered organization that has held a gun to the heads of lawmakers for decades, signed the hunting bill into law. The other bills are awaiting his signature.
Despite being beset by legal and financial problems, the NRA, along with the rest of the gun lobby, remains good at whipping up its constituents: gun owners who worry about erosion of their “rights” under the Second Amendment. But those who drafted the Constitution were living in a time when a militia of local citizens might need to be mustered, something only a conspiracy theorist could imagine today in a country with a highly trained, robust military, Coast Guard and National Guard.
Our handling of gun regulation has clearly missed the mark, so much so that other countries, including Canada, which is currently attempting to tighten its gun laws, point to the U.S. as an example of what not to do.
At a pre-game news conference shortly after the Uvalde shooting, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose father was fatally shot in 1984, yelled in frustration, “When are we going to do something?”
And then, looking directly at the camera, he posed this question to lawmakers: “Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”
A lot of things in this country are regulated for safety, including food, drugs and motor vehicles. Guns should be, too.
A new Politico/Morning Consult poll of U.S. voters conducted after the shooting in Uvalde showed strong public support for background checks on all gun sales (88 percent), creation of a national database with information about each gun sale (75 percent) and a ban on assault-style weapons (67 percent).
As voters, we can achieve change by electing officials who represent our interests. It’s long past time to set our sights on gun safety.