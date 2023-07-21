It was long overdue, but a welcome step indeed, when the Sununu Administration last week threw in the towel and agreed to comply with a judge’s order that it must cease boarding mental-health patients in crisis in hospital emergency-room departments by mid-May next year.
Before last week’s agreement, the state had spent years in court pushing back against those arguing its ED warehousing of patients experiencing acute psychiatric crises was unlawful, and often inhumane — there were reports of involuntarily detained patients languishing in ERs for up to four weeks. The practice of ED boarding accelerated over the last decade as shortages of beds at psychiatric facilities and mental-health professionals increased. Thought of as only a brief detainment until a bed at a specialized-care facility had opened up, the practice has instead overwhelmed hospital emergency rooms — which lack the specialized staff and facilities to provide appropriate care — disrupted emergency care for other patients and led to burnout of emergency-care professionals.
Although ED boarding of mental-health patients is a nationwide problem, New Hampshire long resisted raising its comparatively low Medicaid reimbursement rate, exacerbating the challenge of recruiting and retaining mental-health professionals here. While the state has not been unmindful that ED boarding had become a crisis, its response for too long was to either delay or go slow. Eventually, New Hampshire faced a series of adverse state and federal court rulings stretching back to 2018 that made clear the state’s obligation to find a solution, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the Sununu administration began to add psychiatric-bed capacity and take other serious steps to ease the situation.
Still, the tragedy of ED detainment of patients in mental crisis and the burden on the hospitals continued, and in mid-May federal District Judge Landya McCafferty gave the state a year to find a solution that requires involuntarily detained patients be transferred to a designated treatment facility within six hours. The state had sought an additional year beyond that, and whether it would continue the court fight on appeal was not clear until last week.
Now, the state has agreed not to challenge McCafferty’s ruling and said it would work with state hospitals and other mental-health stakeholders to end ED boarding within the judge’s timeline. In return, the hospitals will forego its remaining claims against the state for reimbursement of ED boarding costs and legal fees.
As welcome as the state’s agreement is, the devil is in the details. Those remain scant, with no specific steps for meeting the deadline or how they would be funded yet announced. The Department of Health and Human Services released a “Mission Zero” plan in May to address the waitlist for psychiatric facility beds. It calls for more in-patient beds and other steps to meet the needs of psychiatric patients both before and after a mental-health crisis, which would ease the burden on New Hampshire Hospital and other acute treatment facilities. And some help in addressing the staffing shortages should also result from the Medicaid reimbursement-rate increase included in the state budget, though New Hampshire’s rate still remains comparatively low.
The Mission Zero plan, however, specifies a 2025 target date to end ED boarding, so the state will have to work with hospitals and others to accelerate that schedule or take other contingent steps if the May 2024 deadline is to be met. Fortunately, last week’s agreement allows the hospitals to return to court if McCaffrey’s order isn’t complied with.
It’s shameful that it has taken lawsuits and such delay for the state to firmly commit to an end-date for ED boarding. But nobody should lose sight that the practice continues for now. The numbers bounce around — there were 16 adults in a New Hampshire emergency room awaiting a psychiatric bed on Wednesday, but 47 last week. For patients in acute psychiatric crisis between now and next May, the practice can’t end soon enough.
