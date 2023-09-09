Granite State natives — and even some flatlanders — may recall New Hampshire’s great casino wars. For more than a decade, after the dual successes of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut had proved that if you build it, they will come, gaming interests tried mighty hard to convince lawmakers that the Granite State surely ought to be at the fore of ushering in a new era of economic prosperity — at least, for whoever owned the casino(s).
Year after year, they found lawmakers eager to take up the call for siting a casino or two or three within the state’s borders. Why, they asked, incredulously, would officials allow Granite State gamblers to actually LEAVE the state with money they were willing to part with? Why wouldn’t a state that already depends heavily on liquor sales and lottery tickets want to take a cut of a fresh revenue stream?
Somehow, year after year, the Legislature managed to say no, if only by a few votes. No, we would have no “expanded” gambling in the Granite State. No, there would be no casinos here among the beaches, lakes and mountains.
Meanwhile, states all around us readily opened their arms to casino gambling. New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — even Canada got into the act. For some, the excuse was that it was a form of reparations for long-mistreated Native American tribes. In other cases, it was simply a money grab, or influence exerted, or however these things go. In any case, here was poor New Hampshire, left with nowhere in-state for its citizenry to bet, and lose, its collective money.
Well, not nowhere. Aside from the lottery, which is a huge money suck from poorer residents all its own, there were provisions that allowed nonprofit and fraternal groups to hold “charitable” gaming events — mainly “Monte Carlo Nights” and poker tournaments where whatever buy-ins and wagers that didn’t go to the winners were earmarked for a specific good cause.
And therein the gaming interests found their wedge. Suppose those small-time, charitable tournaments were allowed all the time? Suppose there were even permanent “poker rooms” or “gaming rooms” where any adult could find a poker tournament, roulette table or craps game?
And thus was born House Bill 1744. The 2006 law changed the dynamic; instead of charitable groups raising money sporadically, private businesses could operate year round, as long as they donated 35 percent of the take to charities — and 10 percent to the state.
Since then, lawmakers have slowly eased the rules further every few years, to the point where the “gaming industry” hasn’t even tried to push a bill to allow full-fledged casinos in the past half decade. There’s no need. One big change has been the addition, and growth, in the use of machines — slots, pari-mutuel wagering and video poker, among them — that are arguably more addictive and cause players to lose more faster.
Now, online gambling and sports betting are carving out their own place in the betting landscape.
There are 14 casinos operating in the state, ranging from fairly small operations to large-scale destinations like The Brook in Seabrook, which features all sorts of games and machines, plus dining, alcohol and Vegas-style entertainment — including an Elvis impersonator.
And they’re growing. As the Concord Monitor reported last month, those businesses — including Wonder Casino in Keene — took in roughly $54 million in 2022 — a gain of 24 percent from the previous year.
The big benefit, of course, is that such a haul means charitable causes all over the state — and the Lottery Commission does make sure the money goes to legit nonprofit organizations — received nearly $19 million from the casinos, while the state made another $5.4 million for education.
The problem is, under the current model, any time the industry wants something — a relaxed rule, room to expand — it can trot out myriad local organizations to testify that they’ve benefited from the system. And while It’s good that they did, it’s a pressure local and state officials might be reticent to buck.
New Hampshire has a history of raising revenue on the backs of those who can least afford it, including through alcohol sales and lottery/gaming fees. Thus, it was probably inevitable casino-style gambling would take hold in some form here. That the mechanism includes forced charitable donations is a plus; but it can also serve to sway lawmakers and others when the time for firm regulating comes to pass.
