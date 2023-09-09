Granite State natives — and even some flatlanders — may recall New Hampshire’s great casino wars. For more than a decade, after the dual successes of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut had proved that if you build it, they will come, gaming interests tried mighty hard to convince lawmakers that the Granite State surely ought to be at the fore of ushering in a new era of economic prosperity — at least, for whoever owned the casino(s).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.