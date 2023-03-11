It wasn’t that long ago — six years in fact — that fire officials in Keene and elsewhere in the region were bemoaning the demand for ambulance trips and the relative lack of services. Then-Keene Chief Mark F. Howard told The Sentinel’s Meghan Foley: “It’s not a good situation ... We can’t continue to lose more agencies or absorb more calls. It’s not sustainable, and it puts communities at risk,” said the man leading one of the largest EMS providers in the Monadnock Region.
In early 2017, when Foley penned the “Sounding the Alarm” series, the unanimous view of fire and ambulance officials in the region was that more service was needed. Following the shutdown of several longtime services such as Meadowwood in Fitzwilliam, Marl-Harris Ambulance and Marlow’s town service, the problem of “unanswered” ambulance calls became more acute. The term refers not to calls that literally aren’t answered; they all are. It means what should be the first service to respond was unavailable, and another service has to be called in, likely from farther away.
The problem for Keene at the time was that while it had contracts to provide primary ambulance services for several nearby towns, the city could also be called upon to send a crew to other communities if no other, closer service was available, because all the emergency services in the area operate within a mutual aid agreement. Keene can afford to provide ambulance services to other communities because it’s a full-time department with a much larger staff and three ambulances, whereas many smaller fire stations in the region rely on on-call firefighters and part-timers, and can’t afford to outfit and maintain an ambulance.
In the six years since the series, the issue hasn’t improved. A year and a half ago, DiLuzio Ambulance Service, which has long been one of the key players in filling the role of emergency backup — and even the primary service in some towns — announced it was being bought by Cheshire County. At the time, owner Bob DiLuzio Sr. said the county could offer a better service and that his company had been having trouble with staffing.
That deal later fell apart, but along the way County Administrator Chris Coates had determined that the county could operate its own service even without DiLuzio’s company, thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Coates says the service will pay for itself, so taxpayers won’t be footing the bill. As a bonus, Diluzio plans to still be around, so the county’s new service will only expand service to the region.
Overall, the addition of a county service at no cost to local taxpayers is a huge boost that everyone should cheer. And everyone did.
That is, until the county started signing agreements to provide ambulance services to communities in the area. That’s when Keene’s firefighters union took note and started sounding their own alarm. At first blush, the firefighters’ complaints of competition and subsequent loss of money in their pockets sound, to the public ear, pretty self-serving. It’s not a very good look.
A closer view of the firefighters’ claims shows they have some good points. Among them, the county reneging on a vow not to compete with the city for ambulance contracts stands out.
As the Keene firefighters note, the county’s service is greatly undercutting Keene’s ambulance contracts. An example they used is Westmoreland, which recently signed on to have the county provide service for $8,000 a year. That would save the town $50,000 a year compared to what Keene charges, and the city department would also lose money charged to patients from the town that it transports.
Certainly, the town would be irresponsible to its taxpayers to cough up $58,000 for the same service it can get for $8,000. The elephant-in-the-room question is how can the county provide the services for that much less? Is the city vastly overcharging because it has no effective competition? Or, as the firefighters contend, is the county undercharging what it actually costs, in order to obtain agreements at rates it won’t be able to hold in the long term?
One might expect that if the county were indeed putting its customer towns at risk and costing Keene money it truly needs to operate its department safely, the city manager, mayor or council would be raising the alarm, rather than the firefighters union. Mayor George Hansel said of the situation that all involved should be cooperating and coordinating. He did put the onus on the county to initiate that, as the new kid on the block in ambulance services.
For his part, Coates said he’s willing to meet with firefighters or city officials to discuss emergency medical services.
That’s good news. It also remains good news, in our view, that the county is adding to what everyone had previously agreed was a dearth of EMS capacity in the region. The bottom line here is to see that everyone in the region has adequate access to those services. Also important is to ensure taxpayers are not overpaying for those services that are public.
If it turns out a new competitor has shown the city’s been overcharging for life-saving services, shame on those involved.
The county does, however, have a responsibility to add those services without pulling the rug out from other departments. Coates has made the calculation that the county’s service is feasible. If that’s only so because it damages others in the process, then the county commissioners best take notice and act now.
The demand for ambulance services hasn’t dropped in the past six years. More service is needed. It’s time for those involved to work out how to do it without raising the risk to lives or taxpayers’ wallets.
