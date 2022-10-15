Imagine New Hampshire, with no hit to the state budget or local schools, could provide free or cheap lunches to thousands of Granite State kids each weekday. And imagine that, through legislative ineptitude and executive intransigence, the state failed to do so, leaving low-income families to fend for themselves.
That pretty much sums up the situation detailed in a recent N.H. Bulletin report, in which the state refused to apply for extended federal aid for school lunch discounts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture demonstration program would have automatically enrolled students whose families receive Medicaid — as it does for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — in its free and reduced lunch program.
House Democrats tried to get the state to sign up for the freebie last spring, but Republican senators stripped the language from an education bill in a wholly partisan vote.
Now, half those GOP senators have changed their minds and they recently — and belatedly — joined the 10 Senate Democrats in sending a letter asking the governor to apply.
According to the letter, it wouldn’t just benefit the kids (up to 7,000 of them, according to an analysis by N.H. Hunger Solutions); it would also reduce administrative costs for the schools and increase federal funding coming into the districts.
The senators sent the letter Sept. 26, noting the state had only until Sept. 30 to apply.
Sununu’s response came two days later. He refused to apply, noting an amendment to House Bill 1627 would have done what the senators were asking, but that amendment was stripped out of the bill before it was passed. Therefore, he concluded, doing so would go against the will of the Legislature.
Of course, the vote to remove the amendment was only done with the support of seven GOP senators who now want the state to step up and help low-income families. Had they supported the original amendment to HB 1627, that would have been the Legislature’s will. Note, too, that Sununu holds the intent of the Legislature in great regard only when it mirrors his own wishes. He’s vetoed “the will of the Legislature” far more than any governor in history.
More importantly, the senators’ letter also noted that legislative action isn’t even required because it involves no state spending. Perhaps the governor disagrees, but we’d hope the 17 senators who signed the letter — including the Senate majority leader, minority leader and president pro tempore — would know what they’re talking about.
The governor’s chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, told N.H. Bulletin the letter arrived too late for the administration to gear up to request inclusion in the program. She also said Sununu supports the idea. If so, it’s puzzling why his quick, cursory response made no note of that, or of the short time frame. It simply cited the Legislature’s failure to pass language to do it earlier in the year.
The request indeed was last-minute, though, and it falls on those making it for not getting that done sooner. Shame on those who fought this no-brainer win for the state and its low-income families when they could have made things better.
In short, there’s plenty of blame to go around. The bigger question is, will these state “leaders” do anything now to ensure Granite State students not already covered under the USDA’s free and reduced lunch program get access to the meals they need?
As it stands, families are still eligible for the discounts, but only if they make the effort to apply. And school districts have noted for years that the neediest families are often those least likely to do so. Getting free lunches (or paying only a tenth of the cost) can carry a stigma for students and their parents. Further, one of the common reasons students are in the position of needing that help is because their parents or guardians aren’t stable and well-organized enough to take advantage of such aid. Having them automatically enrolled would be a huge break.
It’s important, because as studies have shown hungry kids don’t learn as well. Their concentration is poorer and their study habits suffer. If the governor and GOP lawmakers care about the education of the state’s children, or even just their health and well-being, that should prompt action.
But if it’s not enough, there’s the other side of the argument the 17 senators made: Enrolling students automatically in the nutrition program is more efficient for the schools and the state. Not only does it cut down on administrative costs, it also serves as a preventive measure to help keep those children from needing other costly services. If that seems a familiar argument, it’s the same one hospitals made when the state was debating expanded Medicaid: Paying for services that keep things from worsening is less expensive than waiting until the uninsured show up in the emergency room, costing everyone more. Sununu and the Legislature ultimately got it then. Will they now?
