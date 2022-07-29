As leading politicians in Concord seek to bask in the glow of a state surplus that, many rush to claim, resulted from only their superior fiscal management and tax-cutting, they would do well to acknowledge the looming challenges they will face when they can no longer fall back on the federal government’s emergency pandemic funding to help the state meet its ongoing needs.
A case in point is unquestionably the ongoing struggle to provide indigent criminal defendants with constitutionally required legal representation. It was a growing crisis before COVID-19 first swept through the state, but the pandemic brought it to an even more perilous head last year.
Public health concerns and related safety measures drove a choking case backlog and exacerbated what was already a shortage of lawyers at N.H. Public Defender, the program typically responsible for 85 percent of the indigent caseload. Tracy Scavarelli, its director of legal services, recently told N.H. Bulletin that 49 of its staff attorneys — with a combined 450 years of legal experience — had resigned since the pandemic’s onset, and burnout and low compensation clearly drove the departures. The danger for those entitled to effective representation is apparent. Despite the public defenders’ dedication, the crushing caseload risks causing “the legal equivalent of medical malpractice,” the local office’s managing attorney Alex Parsons told The Sentinel last fall.
The situation led Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald to form a task force headed by Justice Patrick Donovan, and it issued a number of recommendations last October. Principal among them was a call for the Legislature to bring public defender salaries in line with those of prosecutors. Also, the state stepped in, as the Executive Council last fall approved directing $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan funding to provide temporary pay raises and other assistance. And MacDonald made a personal appeal to some experienced attorneys in private practice, asking them to take on some of the caseload for as little as 10 to 20 percent of their customary fees, which would all be subject to the per-case caps.
These steps have had an effect. The Supreme Court task force reported last fall a backlog of approximately 2,000 circuit court cases needing appointed representation, and Scavarelli said there are now about 1,000 cases on hold in the circuit and superior courts. The federal funding helped add 44 new attorneys to the N.H. Public Defender program, although, with a reported combined experience of only 87 years, they’ve required additional training from other program attorneys. And the N.H. Judicial Council, which oversees statewide indigent defense, stepped up efforts to attract and train out-of-state contract attorneys. This, combined with MacDonald’s personal appeal, also contributed to the approximate halving of the backlog.
The time for kicking the can down the road is drawing to an end. The federal pandemic funding served to triage the worst of the crisis last fall, but hasn’t solved the underlying issues. And those issues will heighten if, once the funding runs out, the temporary pay raises disappear.
As a result, task force head Justice Donovan, the N.H. Judicial Council and N.H. Public Defender have all called on the Legislature to make the temporary raises permanent to help stabilize the latter’s attorney staffing. They also urge lawmakers to raise the hourly rate paid to contract lawyers for misdemeanors and felony cases by $30 to $90 and by $100 to $125, respectively, and to increase the per-case payment caps to make taking on indigent defense work more appealing to private-practice attorneys able to command far higher fees in their other work. In stressing the need for more resources and more attorneys to take on indigent clients, Donovan said, “Right now we are just treading water.”
New Hampshire has heavily relied on federal funding to stopgap many needs that were becoming acutely critical before — but have worsened during — the pandemic. These include not only addressing the indigent defense crisis, but also serious shortcomings in the state’s ability to recruit and retain mental health professionals, nurses and other health care providers and police and other first responders. The state’s leaders will have to face up to all of these and more when the federal pandemic funding well runs dry. And they will find it challenging to do so while still cutting revenues and claiming credit for the surplus.
