New Hampshire’s Executive Council is a unique creature. Created under the state constitution, its purpose is to provide a check on executive branch power by requiring council approval of certain actions and appointments by the governor. That sharing of executive authority, together with two-year gubernatorial terms, explains why New Hampshire has one of the weakest governorships in the country.
Saying this is not a criticism of the state’s executive branch concept. Indeed, there’s merit in having executive branch authority shared with the five council members, who are elected to represent their districts’ interests. Over its two-plus centuries, the council has provided that check, in recent decades by assuring a governor’s appointees are vetted and government contracts (currently those with spending of $10,000 or more) are free of favoritism and aren’t wasteful. And, when acting at its best, the council can serve to rein in governors who stray too far toward extreme or authoritarian behavior.
What the state’s founding fathers never envisioned, however, was the need for a check on rampant extremism within the council. Yet that’s now the case, as the council’s 4-1 Republican majority has been forcing ideologically driven personal philosophy on the state’s very popularly elected Republican governor and on a state whose residents are decidedly more moderate.
The council’s trend in this direction has accelerated in recent years. The most notable examples have been ongoing crusades by some ultra-conservative councilors to prevent Democratic and Republican administrations from providing critical reproductive health services funding to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and other women’s health clinics, this despite knowing — and the state having demonstrated by audit — the funds aren’t used for abortion services.
Ideology has also crept into the council’s role in judicial appointments. A prime example has been Milford Republican David Wheeler, who represents parts of the Monadnock Region. Over the years, he has made clear his view that any judicial nominee who’s not demonstrably anti-abortion and pro-guns will not get his vote, regardless of the nominee’s judicial qualifications. Democrats, too, are not blameless. Their opposition to Gov. Chris Sununu’s 2019 nomination of Gordon MacDonald to be Supreme Court chief justice, out of suspicion he opposes abortion rights, stalled MacDonald’s confirmation despite his record of professional competence.
The latest example of this dangerous tilt toward ideological litmus testing by the council came with Sununu’s recent nomination of Deputy Commissioner Lori Weaver to be acting head of the state Department of Health and Human Services. At a public hearing Dec. 1, councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, quizzed Weaver about the need for future public health state-of-emergency orders, even though only the governor can issue any such order. Seemingly, Kenney’s motivation was in line with complaints more extreme Republicans have had about Sununu’s pandemic-related actions and unrelated to Weaver’s capabilities to head one of the state’s most important agencies. Also, Wheeler shamelessly grilled Weaver about the department’s actions to prevent people from giving ivermectin to their children to treat COVID, even though the antiparasitic drug is not approved for that purpose.
Meanwhile, the hyper-ideological council Republicans continue their extremist crusade against essential public health initiatives. In mid-November, Wheeler, Kenney and Manchester’s Ted Gatsas once again refused the Sununu administration’s effort to renew federal funding for a longstanding sex education program. That program targets teenagers in the Claremont and Manchester areas, where teen pregnancy rates are roughly triple the state’s rate, N.H. Bulletin reported.
Wheeler and Kenney seem hung up on there not being sufficient parental involvement in the program, even though parents must consent, and despite clear evidence in those communities that parental involvement alone hasn’t been sufficient to address the teen-pregnancy concern. And Gatsas objected on the basis that “it’s more important to learn about reading and math than sex,” a mind-boggling argument suggesting he believes the state shouldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time. Meanwhile, as detailed by The Sentinel’s Monadnock Health Reporting Lab, sexually transmitted infections across the state are on the rise.
Fortunately, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is more attuned to the state’s needs and has now requested the federal government to directly fund the program’s continuation. And the N.H. Charitable Foundation pledged some stopgap funding to keep the program going, at least in Manchester.
Good for our Washington representatives, and good for the Charitable Foundation. But even if sufficient funding comes through and the program can continue to address a critical need, there’s no hiding that the current Executive Council has moved beyond performing its constitutional role as a check on gubernatorial overreach. Now, it’s the state that needs protection from the council.
In theory, elections should provide such a safeguard, but partisan gerrymandering has kept Republican dominance of the council despite more votes cast statewide for Democratic candidates last month. With no check on this now very unrepresentative body, perhaps it should be renamed the Extremist Council.
