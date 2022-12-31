Once again we find ourselves on the precipice of a new year. Of course, the turning over of the calendar carries only the significance that we attach to it — this weekend may be meaningful to Western culture, which follows the Gregorian calendar adopted by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 (a date itself subject to the whims of those in power at any given time), but not so much to those who follow the Chinese, Hebrew, Persian, Islamic or other calendars.

