Once again we find ourselves on the precipice of a new year. Of course, the turning over of the calendar carries only the significance that we attach to it — this weekend may be meaningful to Western culture, which follows the Gregorian calendar adopted by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 (a date itself subject to the whims of those in power at any given time), but not so much to those who follow the Chinese, Hebrew, Persian, Islamic or other calendars.
Still, there is something about reaching an end/anticipating a new beginning that sparks a feeling of introspection, a desire to examine what’s come before and what lies ahead.
In a general sense, the former may lead to reminiscing about what made 2022 the year it was in the Monadnock Region. For that, we might suggest a look at the top news of the past year, as voted on by our readers — a synopsis of which can be found on pages A1 and B6 of this weekend’s Sentinel and online at SentinelSource.com.
As to the latter, that quite often lends itself to the listing of so-called “resolutions” to keep in the upcoming 12 months (somehow, all modern calendars break down the year into 12 months, roughly following the lunar cycle; the Mayans didn’t, but they’re no longer here to debate the subject). They could be viewed as promises or goals, or perhaps wishes for what the year will bring. These resolutions are often personal, many centering around a desire for self-improvement that involves abstentions or exertions. You know who you are.
Our take is a wider view. Instead of promises to eat better or work out more often — at 224 this March 23, we’re far too old for that — we instead offer a handful of wishes, or hopes, for the coming year, aiming toward the betterment of all in our cozy corner of the world.
Starting large, we hope for a peaceful end, as soon as can be effected, to the war in Ukraine and other smaller skirmishes around the globe.
For our nation, we hope a closely divided Congress means an opportunity to explore more earnestly what common ground exists in Washington, for if the goal is to best serve the citizens of the nation — and it ought to be — then our legislators just might find, as the saying goes, that “we’re more alike than we are different.”
And for our sanity, whatever the fate of the state primary’s “first in the nation” status, that the TV and radio ads and ubiquitous political telephone calls regarding the 2024 presidential election hold off for at least several months.
Closer to home, for Gov. Chris Sununu, we hope for a continued targeting of the state’s federal pandemic funding toward those who need it most, but without both the pretense that these programs are made possible by some extraordinary fiscal management on his part and the adjacent cynical decrying of the “waste” of taxpayer dollars by those in Washington.
For the N.H. Executive Council, we hope for a return to the actual job of that body — mainly nonpartisan fiscal oversight — rather than the ideological games the majority councilors have been playing with the health of Granite Staters and the education of our children.
For our state lawmakers of both parties, we hope that they act like they belong in the Statehouse. It’s a responsibility and a privilege too many take for granted. You represent us, and how professionally you act matters. So:
No discriminatory or offensive remarks or acts in public, on social media, or anywhere really.
Stop sniping at one another — including caucus leaders issuing press releases and statements that are just transparent attacks on those from the other party.
Try actually compromising and working together on meaningful legislation, not just when it’s naming a bridge or highway.
Consider upping the ante on your ethical standards. The current conflict-of-interest guidelines are woefully lax, leaving many in the public cynical about lawmakers’ intentions.
Finally, for the Keene City Council and city management, we hope for careful consideration in making the most pressing decision before you: the scope and details of the downtown infrastructure project. Is it best to simply replace and upgrade existing water/sewer/power lines and repave it all? Add some amenities, such as wider sidewalks or bike lanes? Completely overhaul Main Street or Central Square? And how to weigh the disparate public input that’s been offered? A tough task for sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.