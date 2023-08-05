Early this year came word that Keene and Cheshire County officials were in discussion to address the county jail’s practice — at least since 2010 — of dropping off at the Gilbo Avenue bus stop newly released inmates unable to arrange their own transportation. There was logic to the practice — the downtown Keene location offers proximity to many of the transportation, housing and other services the newly released might need to access.
Many being dropped off, however, were often being released from overnight protective custody from substance intoxication — by law, they can be held for up to only 24 hours — and, as City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in January, “may not have money or a phone, or they might not be dressed properly for the weather.” Both she and jail Superintendent Doug Iosue agreed a better way needed to be found, and the county has now done so.
With $12,000 in funding appropriated by the county commissioners, the jail started a system for newly released inmates in May that provides free rides from some area taxi and transportation businesses to their stated residences when they are unable to arrange a pick-up. Iosue reports the program is working well, enabling inmates lacking transportation to return to their residence or, in some cases, travel to a treatment program. At the same time, jail staff and resources are relieved of providing what, he says, was in effect “a taxi service.”
The voucher transportation program is a sensible solution to ensuring inmates have a more dignified return to their homes or access to needed services upon release, and county officials are to be commended for their response to the discussions with the city.
There’s an additional concern underlying those discussions, however: the cost one municipality bears in providing services to residents of another. By state law, a community must provide for its indigent residents. In practice, though, that burden falls more heavily on communities — particularly regional hubs like Keene — where essential housing, food, health and other services are more concentrated. Such host communities typically don’t shirk from doing the right thing for those in need — in the case of the now discontinued inmate bus stop drop-off practice, Dragon said Keene’s Human Resources office was helping unhoused newly released inmates seek assistance — but it seems only fair that there should be reimbursement for services provided to residents of other communities.
Now, a newly enacted state law gives host municipalities more leverage in coordinating assistance options and seeking reimbursement from non-residents’ communities of origin. Co-sponsored by Sens. Donovan Fenton and Denise Ricciardi, whose districts include Keene and Peterborough, and Keene Rep. Jodi Newell, Senate Bill 110 clarifies that a person’s residency won’t change as a result of being in another municipality while in a hospital, jail, treatment center, or lodging paid for by that municipality or another service provider. It also provides that the residency status of anyone leaving emergency housing voluntarily, or removed from it for violating housing or welfare rules, will not change for 30 days. Further, while acknowledging that temporary assistance may be required of communities to meet basic needs of residents from elsewhere, SB 110 requires communication among municipalities about both assistance options and reimbursement from communities of origin.
Although no enforcement mechanism for the assistance and reimbursement communication requirement is spelled out, SB 110 — which was signed into law last month by Gov. Chris Sununu and becomes effective Sept. 26 — is a welcome step toward keeping communities responsible for services provided to their residents by others. Not only will the measure help share the financial burden more fairly, it should also give greater impetus to regional discussions to involve all communities in addressing the homelessness crisis, a welcome step indeed.
