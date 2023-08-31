It’s only one, perhaps modest, step forward in New Hampshire’s effort to help people needing emergency care for a mental health condition or substance use disorder. But a recently enacted law plugs a legislative hole that was deterring access to community-based mental health crisis intervention services and is an important development.
The state has been grappling — with mixed results — with the critical shortage of emergency psychiatric care facilities and professional staff that has, among other things, resulted in the forced emergency room boarding of some experiencing mental health crisis. One particularly promising response launched in 2022, when state funding enacted the previous year enabled the creation of mobile mental health crisis teams by the state’s community mental health centers, including Monadnock Family Services locally.
The goal was to provide more immediate treatment response to those in mental health or substance abuse crisis where and when they need it, while also reducing the need for in-patient care. The initiative was “a good thing for the citizens of New Hampshire,” CEO Phil Wyzik told The Sentinel after MFS launched its mobile unit, adding the “ability to bring treatment services to the person, rather than waiting for them to come to us, is a really important improvement.”
But overlooked in the legislation was a glitch in the state’s health insurance laws that enabled insurers who offer coverage for mental health care or substance use disorder to require people to get prior authorization before seeking care from a mobile crisis team or other community-based crisis intervention services. Any emergency situation where a person’s health is in serious jeopardy is an emergency — whether it’s due to a possible heart attack or a mental health or substance abuse crisis — and a pre-approval requirement would force people to head to the ER rather than go through the insurance company pre-approval process, deterring the effort to reduce the burden on hospital emergency departments.
Eliminating that deterrent was identified by the state Insurance Department as a 2023 legislative priority, N.H. Bulletin reported, and Senate President Jeb Bradley, a Wolfeboro Republican, led a bipartisan effort that resulted in the Legislature’s adoption of Senate Bill 85 in June. The measure puts seeking emergency treatment from a mobile or other community-based crisis intervention service on an equivalent basis as going to a hospital ER so that insurers cannot require prior approval as a condition of treatment coverage. Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill into law early this month, and the change became effective immediately.
Much remains to be done in addressing the mental health care and substance abuse crisis the state’s facing. A critical component is expanding access to crisis treatment options that can help keep people at home and reduce the burden on hospital ERs and other mental health facilities. SB 85 is an important step to eliminate a deterrent to usage of community-based mental heath crisis units, and the Sununu administration and the Legislature deserve credit for taking action.
