Nabokov, Neruda, Nietzsche … Narcan. Yes, along with famous authors, you might soon be able to find naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, at your local public library.
As part of a response to a cluster of opioid overdoses, the Kilton Public Library in West Lebanon has installed outside a NaloxBox containing free doses of the opioid reversal drug naloxone, according to recent reporting by the Valley News. At no charge, anyone can take a two-dose box of the nasal spray, which can be lifesaving to someone experiencing an opioid overdose.
The Lebanon Library says it is also planning to install a NaloxBox. These units will join the more than 600 installed nationwide since 2017, when the first 62 were distributed in Rhode Island. According to the NaloxBox website, units have been installed in many public-facing spaces throughout the U.S., including libraries, city and state offices, universities, public housing authorities, recovery centers and more.
John Letendre of Be the Change, a local nonprofit that educates the community about substance use and mental health, said at a public Narcan training session last week in Antrim that his group is looking to bring NaloxBox units to the Monadnock Region, according to a report in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Without intervention, opioid overdose can quickly lead to death. The NaloxBox is viewed as an emergency intervention like the automated external defibrillator (AED).
Naloxone can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug such as a prescription pain medication like oxycodone or a street drug like heroin. When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes.
With the goal of preventing people from dying so they might have a chance to choose recovery from drug addiction, the Lebanon-based HIV/HCV Resource Center is working to install more NaloxBox units throughout the Upper Valley, the Valley News reports. The wall-mounted boxes, which alone retail for between $275 and $375 on naloxbox.org, have been donated by the Center on Rural Addiction at the University of Vermont. The naloxone stored in them comes from the Center on Rural Addiction, the Vermont Department of Health, and the N.H. Doorway, according to the Valley News.
Two Rhode Island professors developed the idea for the NaloxBox in 2016. Dr. Geoff Capraro, an associate professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at Brown, and Claudia Rebola, Ph.D., then an industrial designer at the Rhode Island School of Design, sought to make the medication more readily available to bystanders who might be in a position to administer the drug more quickly than first responders.
Newly released statistics show that New Hampshire’s opioid problem hasn’t abated. Figures released earlier this month indicate that 2022 may turn out to be the worst year for overdose deaths in the state since 2017.
State officials say there were 434 confirmed overdose deaths, with another 39 deaths still pending toxicology test results. The majority of the overdose deaths involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institutes of Health.
New Hampshire has experienced more than 400 overdose deaths every year for the past eight years, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In 2017, a peak year, there were 490.
Opioid addiction has become a nationwide health crisis. More than 100,000 Americans die each year from drug overdoses, mostly from opioids, according to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is higher than the toll from gun and car crash deaths combined.
In 2022 the Biden administration announced a National Drug Control Strategy that, among other measures such as nabbing drug traffickers, prioritizes harm-reduction interventions like naloxone along with expanded access to treatment. Specifically, the administration directed federal agencies to integrate harm reduction into the U.S. system of care to save lives and called for collaboration on harm reduction between public health and public safety officials, as well as changes in state laws and policies to support the expansion of harm-reduction efforts across the country.
The hope is that NaloxBox units will not only save lives by improving the capacity of bystanders to rescue someone experiencing an opioid overdose but also reduce the stigma associated with substance-use disorders, thereby lowering barriers to treatment.
