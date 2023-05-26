To say the town of Winchester has had “issues” with its police department would be a massive understatement. The department tasked with keeping citizens safe has been enmeshed in turmoil for several years, with multiple police chiefs having resigned or been let go and multiple officers — including one of those chiefs — making their way onto the state’s exculpatory evidence schedule, commonly known as the Laurie List. Several officers have been fired and the town seems to be having trouble replacing them.

