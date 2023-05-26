To say the town of Winchester has had “issues” with its police department would be a massive understatement. The department tasked with keeping citizens safe has been enmeshed in turmoil for several years, with multiple police chiefs having resigned or been let go and multiple officers — including one of those chiefs — making their way onto the state’s exculpatory evidence schedule, commonly known as the Laurie List. Several officers have been fired and the town seems to be having trouble replacing them.
And for all that, most astonishing of all is that the residents and taxpayers of the town don’t seem at all concerned or interested. Either that or they place an almost disturbing degree of trust in the members of the select board, which has steadfastly refused to divulge any information about the department — even how many officers it includes.
Readers may recall that the select board opted in January 2021 not to renew then-Chief Mike Tollett’s contract, refusing to give any reason. Lt. James Fisher was appointed interim chief until Erik Josephson was hired in October 2021. Josephson set about firing several members of the department before resigning in less than a year.
How many police officers does Winchester have? Again, the administrators refuse to say. Josephson had said the roll called for seven full-time and three part-time staff. As of Wednesday, the department’s website listed interim chief, police captain and patrolmen as open positions. But who’s providing coverage and how much in the meantime remains a mystery outside of town hall. That should concern residents and business owners.
The department has now been without a chief since last September. Asked at the time how they planned to replace Josephson, the select board and town administrator declined to answer. Because, why would the public need to know a thing like that? Eight months later, there’s still no chief and not a single answer from those in charge as to how the department is being run, how many officers it has and what the plan is for protecting and serving the town.
Well, there is one answer, for those paying close attention to a March meeting of the board, during which Fisher — who’s still around despite being one of the officers Josephson tried to get fired (the board split 2-2 on whether to do so) — complained that he hasn’t been considered to lead the force. Otherwise, the town’s elected and appointed leaders have refused comment, saying only that anyone seeking such information can look at the board’s meeting minutes. We have, and they provide no answers other than the hiring of one new officer.
If all this disturbs town residents, they appear to be keeping those concerns to themselves. No one has complained at the board’s meetings, nor on social media, letters to the editor or other public forums about the lack of information on one of the town’s most important — and, at roughly $700,000 of a $4.4M budget, costliest — departments.
If residents are trusting of the board, it’s a trust that seems to go only one way. The board members are so secretive in their handling of town issues that when they go behind closed doors — which occurs routinely at its meetings — they won’t even let anyone in attendance know why. Rather than stating clearly, as state law requires, why they feel the discussion ought to be held in secret, they obscurely cite state statutes by referencing the paragraphs that describe exemptions to the public meeting law. Perhaps that adheres to the letter of the law, but really, it points to how secretive the members are. Only those who are experts in the state’s public access laws would understand the reference, which effectively eliminates about 99 percent of town (and state) residents.
Take this from the minutes of the board’s May 3 meeting: “Selectman Stephens makes a motion to enter nonpublic session under ‘a, b, c & e.” If you’re not a lawyer, you likely have no idea what actual reasons they were giving, and anyone in attendance would be hard-pressed to object — as is their right — to the closing of the doors for those discussions if they don’t even know what rationale is being used to close them. The board then immediately votes to seal all minutes from those discussions, again citing as its reason, such compelling arguments as “under a, c & e.” Hard to argue with that.
That’s not to say the board is doing anything wrong in its closed-door sessions, just that it ought to respect residents and taxpayers enough to provide basic information about important votes and discussions and regarding one of the most important departments upon which the public relies and is funding.
New Hampshire’s public records laws stem directly from the state’s constitution, which gets directly to the point: “All power residing originally in, and being derived from, the people, all the magistrates and officers of government are their substitutes and agents, and at all times accountable to them. Government, therefore, should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive.”
Winchester’s select board and, by extension, its town administrator, have proven to be anything but open and responsive on matters of important public concern. It remains to be seen whether voters will hold them accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.