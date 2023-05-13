State Rep. Amanda Toll of Keene says mothering while lawmaking is an issue near and dear to her heart. She campaigned for election to a second term in the state Legislature while pregnant with her second child and now brings her baby to legislative sessions.
“Unfortunately,” Toll says, “some people have criticized my son’s presence, suggesting that I am using him as a political prop, or complaining that he can be heard in legislative live streams. To these people I would suggest that full participation of women in public life comes along with the presence of children, as women are the primary caregivers of children in the vast majority of families.”
Women, more often than men, adjust their schedules and make compromises when the needs of children and other family members collide with work, Pew Research Center data show. The disparity between the sexes became painfully obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic, which proved to be a major setback for working mothers, many of whom reduced employment outside the home or left jobs altogether because their children were no longer in school or day care.
Our economy relies on women’s labor, both outside and inside the home. As philanthropist Melinda Gates has said, “Our economy is built on the backs of women’s unpaid labor … But we don’t recognize that unpaid labor.”
As we mark Mother’s Day, we should reflect on how our legislative policies are failing young families — and women, especially — and resolve to remedy the situation. Along with affordable housing, or higher wages to meet the increased cost of housing, New Hampshire families desperately need access to affordable, quality child care.
A special committee in the state Legislature is studying the issue. Committee Chairman Ross Berry, R-Manchester, told Seacoastonline in January that he doesn’t expect legislation on the matter this year.
If our legislative bodies are to represent U.S. and local demographics accurately, we need to elect more women — and mothers, in particular — to public office. To achieve this, we need to remove barriers that prevent them from seeking office.
“We need to create a culture where women don’t have to choose between parenting and being in the public sphere,” Toll says.
Women make up only 38 percent of the N.H. Legislature in a state where females constitute at least half of the population, according to U.S. Census statistics and the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
Across the country, only 5.3 percent of all state legislators are women with children under the age of 18, yet nearly 18 percent of people in the U.S. are mothers with kids under 18, according to the Vote Mama Foundation, a national organization working to help mothers get elected.
Women make up 28 percent of the 118th Congress, the highest percentage in history. New Hampshire is an outlier, with three out of four members of its Congressional delegation being women. However, the number of women in Congress falls far short of where it needs to be for equal representation. Women constitute 51.3 percent of the adult population in the U.S.
Men make up 48.7 percent of the adult population yet hold 71.4 percent of the Congressional seats, according to a report released May 8 by the Vote Mama Foundation.
Mothers with children under 18 represent only 6.8 percent of the 118th Congress, according to the report. Unsurprisingly, caregiving responsibilities present a major hurdle to both running for and serving in public office.
We are making progress, however slow. In 2018, the Federal Election Commission ruled that campaign funds can be used for child-care expenses. The next year, New Hampshire passed a similar law.
More needs to be done, though, to support those with young children once they have been elected. Besides child care, Toll says, remote options for participation would open the legislative process not only to more women but also to those with illness and other challenges that prevent them from being in Concord.
Enacting measures to allow for more equal representation in legislative bodies would be a meaningful Mother’s Day gift indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.