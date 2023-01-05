The wage gap persists in New Hampshire, according to the N.H. Women’s Foundation, with women earning 76 cents for every dollar a man earns.
This is one of several findings in the foundation’s 2023 report on the status of women in New Hampshire, released in December. The report provides 85 indicators in demographics, health, safety, economic security and leadership for the state’s roughly 700,000 female residents.
The data show many socioeconomic and political barriers facing women in New Hampshire, and inequities are compounded by race, ethnicity, geography, age and parenting status.
Among the report highlights:
Economic disparity — Women experience unequal pay based on race, ethnicity, age and parenting status, also known as the “motherhood wage penalty.” They earn roughly three-quarters of what a man earns in the state.
Child care and employment — Child care is unaffordable for many in New Hampshire. It would cost, on average, 55 percent of the median income of a single mother of one infant. Women filed a majority of unemployment claims during the pandemic, and the disruption of child care and school affected women’s employment more than men’s employment.
Leadership — Women’s representation has not reached parity in the state judiciary, Legislature or in municipal government.
It has become clear that the COVID-19 pandemic had an outsized effect on women, in everything from employment and wages to child care and personal well-being. Women experienced profound economic disparities as a result of the pandemic, the report found. Child-care demands and other responsibilities at home disproportionately affected women’s ability to remain in the workforce. This, in turn, took a toll on their physical and mental health, the report found.
The N.H. Women’s Foundation has called on the state to invest in female residents “for a more vibrant and prosperous future.” One area requiring significant investment is child care. Affordable, reliable child care remains a barrier to women achieving equal footing in the workplace.
According to a national survey conducted jointly last year by the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and the Marshall Plan for Moms, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping mothers thrive, 45 percent of mothers with children under 6 who left the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic cited child care as a major reason for their departure, compared to just 14 percent of fathers.
This brings us back to the motherhood wage penalty. The working mothers responding to the McKinsey and Marshall survey said they received fewer professional development opportunities as a result of their child-care responsibilities. In fact, 57 percent reported feeling held back professionally, compared with 38 percent of working fathers surveyed.
Fifty-three percent of working mothers with children under 6 who left the workforce temporarily, reduced their hours, or moved to a less-demanding job said they did so because of child-care responsibilities. Additionally, 40 percent of survey respondents who refrained from pursuing a promotion said having access to on-site child care would have allowed them to reverse that decision.
The child-care issue goes beyond women, reverberating throughout the economy. It affects businesses who struggle to hire employees, some of whom may be unable to find suitable care for their children. The state’s worker shortage could be alleviated by the availability of reliable, affordable child care. The question becomes how to achieve this at a time when child-care workers seek higher wages, forcing the centers who employ them to raise their rates.
That’s why N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard’s plan to launch a special legislative committee on child care is so necessary. Led by Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, the committee is expected to focus on the scarcity of affordable child care in the state. According to NH Connections, the consumer education website of the state Department of Health and Human Services, New Hampshire is something of a child-care desert, especially in the northern and western parts of the state. The creation of a special legislative committee to study bills on the matter is an important step toward creating a stronger state economy and a more equal economy for women.
