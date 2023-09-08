Despite this week’s August-like heat wave, the summer is drawing to a close and the coming equinox portends not only the onset of autumn, but also the approaching, far less-welcome respiratory virus season. And that brings reminders from public health officials of the importance of getting seasonal vaccines.
In years past, the discussion would have been limited to the approaching flu season. But a hard-learned lesson of the pandemic is that risk of COVID-19 infections increases in the fall and winter months. Also, another recent entry in the seasonal lineup of contagious illnesses is RSV — the respiratory syncytial virus that creates similar risks particularly for those over 60 and young children. During the 2022-2023 respiratory virus season, as the country eased off from masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions, cases of RSV and flu “came roaring back,” the director of infection prevention at Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center told N.H. Public Radio. And New Hampshire and the country are now seeing an uptick in COVID cases, including hospital admissions, with this week’s news that first lady Jill Biden has tested positive being a prominent example.
Fortunately, there will be vaccines and boosters available for all three this season, and public health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated this fall. In the case of COVID, the public-health strategy has shifted this year to urging an annual vaccination in the fall, similar to a yearly flu vaccine. This year’s COVID booster is expected to be approved in the next few weeks and, medical experts say, can be administered at the same time as the flu shot. Also this year, there’s an RSV vaccine approved for adults at least 60 years old and an RSV treatment for infants under 8 months and certain other young children, though these should be discussed with a physician.
Getting a seasonal vaccination will not necessarily make anyone immune to contracting a respiratory virus. This has long been the case with annual flu vaccines, which protect against the latest flu strains expected in the upcoming season. In the case of COVID-19, the coronavirus continues its mutations, and the soon-to-be-released booster was developed before some of the newest subvariants emerged. But reports are these do not make COVID vaccination ineffective. Indeed, although none of the COVID vaccine formulations thus far eliminated all risk of infection, they have reduced the severity and the risk of hospitalization.
And that, beyond the personal health benefit to be gained, is an additional reason to consider getting vaccinated. Last season, hospitals here and across the country struggled to handle the wave of flu, RSV and COVID cases, a challenge intensified by a shortage of medical professionals that still continues. Preventing infection or reducing its severity and the risk of hospitalization by getting appropriate vaccinations makes sense not only for the protection it can provide you, but also to reduce the spread to others and to ease that strain on medical providers and the health-care system.
Keeping outbreaks of seasonal respiratory illness in check “does rely on people getting vaccines,” Dr. Michael Calderwood, an infectious disease physician at Lebanon’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and its chief quality officer, told NHPR. “These are vaccine-preventable diseases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.