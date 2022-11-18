The coincidence was striking. The same Sentinel issue reporting on last week’s uplifting annual Kristallnacht Remembrance event also carried news of the senseless and disturbing defacement of the Westmoreland United Church’s sign of welcome and inclusivity toward all.
On the one hand, a solemn yet reaffirming community gathering to keep fresh the memory of a hate-filled and intolerant time so that it might never occur again. On the other, a fresh act in our midst of desecration fueled by hate and intolerance.
It seems incomprehensible that a sign of welcome outside a community church proclaiming its commitment to such ideals as diversity, love and life, inclusivity and spirituality could beget such despicable vandalism, but it has — twice.
First, it was defaced with racist, white supremacist symbols. After volunteers pitched in to remove the graffiti, the town awoke the next morning to find a racial and homophobic slur painted over the welcome sign. Such senseless acts are a discouraging reminder that, in the divisive times we live in, a simple and innocuous message welcome can become fodder for cultural outrage and that there are those — even in this region — who, unable to control their anger and hate, can take their views to extremist extents and act out in violent and dangerous ways.
How pervasive those views are in our communities cannot be known with certainty. But the turnout for the Kristallnacht remembrance — the almost 900-seat Colonial Theatre was filled — and the outpouring of support for the Westmoreland church, not just from the town’s residents but also from around the region, give strong reasons for optimism such dangerous intolerance is isolated.
That, of course, can’t and shouldn’t be taken for granted. And the defacing of the church’s sign and reports of some recent bigoted graffiti and vandalism at Keene High School are a teachable moment — a reminder once again of the importance education plays in the ongoing struggle to lift us all beyond the worst that might be in our nature.
That’s among the many roles the annual Kristallnacht community remembrance organized by Keene State College and its Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies fills. It keeps alive the memory of the persecution, suffering and wickedness that burst out from antisemitic ignorance and hate nearly 85 years ago and mushroomed to cause as evil an occurrence of genocide as there’s been in recorded history. So, too, the event aims to educate and remind us preventing other incidences of that very black mark on humanity requires collective commitment. As The Colonial Theatre’s Alec Doyle observed in opening remarks at the ceremony, “Choosing to remember together is the ultimate message.”
Equally encouraging is the report from Principal Cindy Gallagher of Keene High’s proactive education and response to recent homophobic graffiti there, both in bringing students together to discuss the vandalism and in encouraging students and their families to come forward with concerns they might have about what they’re hearing or seeing on social media so that school officials might step in to intervene sooner.
There’s every reason for confidence that whoever defaced the Westmoreland church’s sign or committed the recent acts of bigoted vandalism at Keene High are much in the minority and do not represent the values of welcome, inclusion and rejection of intolerance this region has strived toward over the years. But continued remembrance and education — both by schools, other institutions and parents of our youth and, indeed, by the younger generation of the rest of us — and speaking up are the best course for answering and even eliminating the views held by those who committed those acts.
As Tom White, the Cohen Center’s coordinator of education and outreach, put it in the Kristallnacht Remembrance event’s program, “We must be more resilient than those who seek to divide our communities by building upon fear, insecurity, resentment and anxiety.”
