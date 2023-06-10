Congratulations, high school graduates. As the Class of 2023, you’ve weathered a series of storms: a global pandemic, culture wars, protests, questionable TikTok challenges and more. The events of the last four years place your generation in the history books future generations will study.
As class president Emma Loudermilk said in her speech at Monadnock Regional High School’s commencement ceremony June 3, high school might not have been “the time of their lives,” but it’s time to move forward.
Steep — though not insurmountable — challenges lie ahead: the effects of climate change, generative AI, and attempts to dismantle democratic institutions, to name a few.
Take heart in knowing that young people have often turned the tide during difficult times:
In the Jim Crow South of 1960, four young Black men, all first-year students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College, walked into a Woolworth’s department store in Greensboro, N.C., sat down at a whites-only lunch counter and ordered coffee. They were refused service, but that single act of civil disobedience prompted the formation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the earliest and most effective civil rights groups of the decade.
In 2019, Time Magazine named Greta Thunberg of Sweden, then 16, its Person of the Year in recognition of her work as a climate-change activist. An otherwise ordinary teenager diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, Thunberg summoned the courage to speak truth to power, as the magazine pointed out, to become the most compelling voice on an existential issue facing the planet.
These are just two of many examples.
Despite recent attacks on public education, those of you who have attended local public schools will no doubt prove that the system promoted by our nation’s founders still has merit. The bedrock of our democracy, public education has provided, we hope, the critical thinking skills you need to make informed decisions.
Soon after the American Revolution, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and other early leaders proposed the creation of a formal and unified system of publicly funded schools, according to a 2020 report by the Center for Education Policy at The George Washington University. The nation’s founders believed that preserving democracy would require an educated populace, able to understand political and social issues, who would participate in civic life and vote to protect their rights and freedoms, resisting challenges by tyrants and demagogues.
These ideals are often reflected in school mission statements. Keene High School’s mission statement — “to cultivate the academic, civic, and social growth of all students to empower them to become contributing members of the global community” — might not have been on students’ minds Friday evening as they crossed the stage, but it could yet inspire future actions.
From Monadnock’s June 3 commencement to Fall Mountain’s on June 17, hundreds of area graduates are receiving diplomas reflecting mastery of prescribed subject areas, as well as something less tangible but as important: recognition of the ability to participate meaningfully in the civic life of this nation.
At 18, you can join an active and growing part of the country’s electorate. Data analysts at the research company Catalist found that in the 2018 elections turnout among young voters surged, and in the 2022 midterms, “Gen Z and millennial voters had exceptional levels of turnout,” The New York Times reported this week.
Not only can you vote at 18, but you can also buy a lottery ticket, serve on a jury or file a lawsuit, volunteer for military service, get piercings or a tattoo without parental consent, and change your legal name, among other privileges. You are also responsible for your actions.
“Commencement” means “beginning.” As you leave the stage, diploma in hand, to celebrate the achievements of the last dozen or so years of academic life, you stand at the threshold of adulthood, about to begin a new phase.
Adulthood isn’t a destination but a continuation of the journey of lifelong learning. As your public education has taught you, continue to question, research, weigh both sides of an argument, and form your own opinions. Understand that views can change over time, so remain flexible.
Don’t be too hard on yourself or sure of yourself at the outset. The rational part of your brain won’t develop fully until age 25 or so. Many college students have said the hardest part of higher education isn’t the academics; it’s learning to become an adult.
This is both an exciting and difficult time for you and your parents. You may experience some tension at home this summer as you pull away to embark on the search for your authentic self, whether in college, at work or in the military. Your parents will observe this shift with a mix of pride and anxiety.
On this journey, remember to look up from your phone frequently so you can be open to meeting interesting people, inviting new experiences and seeing the beauty of your surroundings. Take care of your physical and mental health.
Older generations are rooting for you and wishing you the time of your life.
