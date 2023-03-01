Fitzwilliam police announced last week that they’re taking up an effort already in place in Manchester to make it easier to help locals with dementia.
The Just in Case Program allows residents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or memory issues, or their loved ones, to provide police with a digital photo of the person and information such as name, date of birth, address, an emergency contact and any important medical history. The police, then, will have that information upon which to draw if they encounter someone who appears confused, or in the case of a missing person with those symptoms.
Fitzwilliam Officer Brandylyn Mitchell, who’s also the department’s administrative assistant, became aware of the program from the Manchester police, who debuted the program in the state. That department sent a letter to its counterparts throughout the state in December, and Mitchell, for one, was impressed enough to suggest implementing it.
Manchester’s program also accepts information from residents of Auburn, Bedford, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield and Londonderry.
Fitzwilliam Police Chief Leonard DiSalvo told The Sentinel’s Jamie Browder he’s hopeful it will be useful to the entire county.
According to the Manchester Police Department’s website, the program “is also used to identify people in our community living with disabilities. Registration in this program alerts the police to a person’s diagnosis and emergency contact, as well as what both calms and triggers the individual, so police officers can better respond to a person’s individualized needs during an encounter.”
In these days of heightened sensitivity toward police encounters that end in violence, this is a key benefit.
As in Manchester, this information will be kept in the Fitzwilliam department’s database, according to a news release. Both departments have stated this means it will remain confidential.
That is certainly the hope. But, as has frequently been shown, databases are not always secure from hackers, no matter who’s running them. So, we’d hope, the information will be encrypted and not include identifiers beyond what the department needs, so anyone who might obtain the database cannot easily take advantage of the individuals. Perhaps listing the person’s age but not their date of birth, for example.
Otherwise, the program seems like a no-brainer, giving residents living with dementia or memory issues — and their caregivers — a little peace of mind, and police a tool to identify such residents more easily.
While Mitchell said officers elsewhere in the county will be able to access the Fitzwilliam database, we can’t find a reason why all area departments wouldn’t implement the program themselves, allowing residents to offer their own information.
When someone suffering from confusion needs help, the more cooperation and synergy between law enforcement officials the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.