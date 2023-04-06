A simple idea in concept, Medicaid continues to be both a political hot potato and a confounding program to administer for both state and federal officials. Both are involved because of the nature of the program, under which states dole out funding under a federal framework and with funding from both.
Medicaid was created in 1965 based on the dual notions that no one ought to go without health care for lack of funds, and that everyone benefits when preventive care is available to all because small health problems are kept from becoming larger, more expensive ones that could drive up insurance costs across the board.
Over the years, both the aims of Congress and presidential administrations, and the ideologies and needs of state governments, have worked to the degree where who is covered, for what, and how much is paid to the practitioners who treat them varies in a patchwork of coverage.
In New Hampshire, that’s led to, at times, battles over how extensive Medicaid coverage ought to be and consistent complaints from providers of all sorts that the state-set reimbursement rates for Medicaid-covered services are too low.
One longtime complaint has been that while the state’s Medicaid coverage has included basic health care and mental health care, its dental care has existed only for children — and even there, those pesky reimbursement rates have left many Granite State dentists unwilling to accept Medicaid patients.
Saturday marked the beginning of the state’s Medicaid dental program for adults, a long-overdue step championed by Keene Rep. Joe Schapiro, but which had support across the Legislature and from the governor. That’s truly good news.
Also credit lawmakers for seeking to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates by more than the 3 percent Gov. Chris Sununu had suggested in his budget proposal. House budget makers have rejected Sununu’s requested $34 million in additional funds to boost Medicaid rates in favor of a $71 million plan, though it wouldn’t raise rates uniformly.
And the biggest news of all, a couple of weeks ago, was Senate passage of a bill to permanently extend the Granite Advantage health care program — the state’s version of expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act, under which adults with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for Medicaid coverage. That unanimous vote represents a big shift from the state GOP’s stance when the ACA first made that expansion possible. Despite federal promises to pay 100 percent of the cost, then slowly drawing back to 90 percent, lawmakers bristled at the potential, eventual cost to the state and worried that Washington would somehow renege on its portion of the cost.
Thus, it was a fight to get the Legislature to accept the proposal. And when it finally did, it wasn’t the program the feds had offered, but one tailored to the concerns of state conservatives, including employment conditions (which were implemented later, but have since been revoked) and an out if the federal funding ever fell below what was promised. But by agreeing to the expansion in 2014, dubbed the N.H. Health Protection Program, the state was able to offer health care access to an additional 50,000 Granite Staters.
That dropped the state’s number of uninsured adults, lowering insurance costs and decreasing what the state had to pay toward care for those uninsured. Now insured, more Granite Staters were able to access care before small issues became major ones, lessening the chance of higher-cost emergency room visits.
Thus, when legislative leaders, led by Senate President Jeb Bradley, made their case for making the expansion permanent, it was a compelling argument.
And now the bad news. When the COVID pandemic hit, Congress, using the same reasoning that more Americans having access to health care would benefit everyone — and concerned that those not taking care of themselves would be a readier target for the virus — expanded Medicaid to another level, boosting states’ federal Medicaid match rates by 6.2 percent and preventing states from dropping anyone from the coverage. As a result, Medicaid enrollment has risen since March 2020 by 31 percent. But with President Biden announcing an end to the federal health emergency next month, states have already started cutting people from the program. Sununu was among those governors to jump the gun, cutting as many as 72,500 people from the state’s Medicaid rolls starting April 1.
And while DHHS and other officials have been working hard to make sure those Granite Staters know their options for other assistance, one has to wonder why the easy logic behind the GOP’s support for expanded Medicaid under the Granite Advantage name somehow doesn’t apply to those 72,500 Granite Staters now being cut off unceremoniously from health care access.
Though it would cost the state to continue serving all those who were picked up into the program under the national emergency — or at least those of them who can’t access private coverage — the sense in doing so is particularly obvious given the rhetoric from Republican leaders who’ve practically pulled a collective muscle patting themselves on the back for agreeing to extend the state’s larger Medicaid expansion program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.