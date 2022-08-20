News of Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s plans to close its labor and delivery services due to costs is a bad sign for the Granite State, and symptomatic of larger issues in a country where mortality rates for infants and women in labor lag other industrialized nations.
Hospitals may be community-centered nonprofits at heart, but they’re businesses in mindset; and departments that lose money won’t be tolerated forever.
Obstetrics is an expensive department, and it’s getting harder to staff with state political leaders taking aim at women’s health services. The abortion restrictions passed in 2021 and refusal by Republicans on the Executive Council to approve funding to women’s health service agencies have sent a clear message to those who provide such services. Many are the same providers who staff maternity wards.
Add this on top of the declining birth rates New Hampshire and other states have experienced over the past two decades, and it’s easy to see a squeeze on both the supply of staff and the demand for obstetrics services.
But those falling birth rates have turned around in the past two years in New Hampshire, so the demand is now rising, even as the availability of obstetrics care is declining. That’s a problem.
The Valley News of Lebanon reported last year that New Hampshire has already seen a consolidation in obstetric and gynecologic care in recent years, as maternity wards at most small hospitals have closed due to costs outstripping revenues and difficulties finding providers. That article noted Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is the only Upper Valley hospital in New Hampshire providing such services.
Frisbie’s move is the latest example. The Rochester hospital would be the 11th to shutter its maternity ward since 2000 and leave just 15 hospitals and five free-standing clinics, with midwives, delivering babies in the state, according to N.H. Bulletin.
“This is both a public health concern and, quite frankly, an economic development concern,” Trish Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services at the state Department of Health and Human Services, told the Bulletin. She said as a result, people are now driving farther to deliver a baby and increasingly having them in unplanned places, such as emergency rooms, at home, and on the side of the road.
That doesn’t bode well, especially for new mothers. Nationally, they already face worse health outcomes than their counterparts in other wealthy countries. A 2020 study published by The Commonwealth Fund noted the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries. And a 2019 United Health Foundation report ranked the U.S. 33rd of 36 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development nations in infant mortality. New Hampshire actually ranks at the top of U.S. states for infant mortality, but for mothers giving birth, it ranks just 39th.
A 2017 Washington Post report noted that by 2014, 54 percent of rural communities nationwide lacked hospitals that deliver babies. Sullivan County is among them. Because of that, Valley Regional and New London hospitals, part of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, have partnered with Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center for labor and delivery.
Independent, midwife-operated birthing centers pick up some of that demand, including in the Granite State. But again, financial pressures have taken a toll on many of those small operations.
Mary Lawlor, who runs the Monadnock Birth Center in Swanzey, told the Bulletin she’s staying afloat only by taking on debt. That’s because insurance reimbursements, especially those through Medicare, haven’t kept up with the costs of care.
“I sometimes say we pay to do Medicaid births,” Lawlor told the Bulletin. “We don’t get paid to do them.”
In that way it’s reminiscent of the mental health issues the state has faced in recent years. Between the cost of staffing departments and the inadequacy of insurance reimbursements, the state was losing providers. That included Cheshire Medical Center shutting first its youth psych department, then its adult unit, because it couldn’t draw a staff psychiatrist.
Fortunately, the state has begun pumping up Medicaid reimbursement rates for mental health providers — albeit depending on short-term federal COVID relief funds to do so. It’s also committed to funding facilities and taking other steps that should, in theory, help attract more providers and increase mental health care in the state.
Whether obstetric care will get the same treatment or see a turnaround stemming from the rising demand for services remains to be seen.
