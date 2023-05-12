Talk about cancel culture. Right-wing extremists have for years fulminated against perceived efforts by left-wingers to rewrite history in ways that suggest important figures in the nation’s past were less than perfect. Surprising, then, to learn two conservative Executive Councilors are demanding the removal of one of New Hampshire’s historical highway markers.
Unveiled on May 1 in Concord, the marker summarizes the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, who was born in that city in 1890. She achieved prominence during the early- to mid-20th century, the marker states, as a fiery orator and a “nationally known labor leader, civil libertarian and feminist organizer.” The marker also recounts she was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union and a noted advocate for such women’s causes as the right to vote and access to birth control. In short, Flynn was a daughter of New Hampshire who made a mark on history.
But her record, like so much of history, is more complicated. In time, passion for her causes led to disaffection with the political system, and she joined the Communist Party in 1936. This, too, is stated on the highway marker, as is her imprisonment in 1951 for pro-communist advocacy under the federal Smith Act, parts of which were in other cases ruled unconstitutional for violating free speech rights.
This proved too much for Executive Councilors David Wheeler of Milford, whose district covers parts of the Monadnock Region, and Joseph Kenney of Union. At the council’s meeting last week, both voiced strong disapproval of Flynn’s marker and called for its removal. Wheeler also said the council should be given final approval of historical signs. Handed a chance to burnish his credentials with the far right of his party as he weighs a presidential run, Gov. Chris Sununu pledged a review of the state’s historical marker program.
Absent from the criticism is an understanding that the program is an educational one, whose purpose is not to honor but to mark — its guidelines state — parts of New Hampshire’s history having “significant impact” and “demonstrated historical significance.”
Also, because markers like Flynn’s must receive local approval before they are placed, said Commissioner Sarah Stewart of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, their “purpose is to provide a snapshot that the local community feels is of historic value.” Still, the day after the council meeting, Stewart wrote to Concord officials informing them they could “reevaluate their approval” of the marker and the state was available to remove it.
All this sets New Hampshire on the dangerously slippery slope of injecting politics into a worthy program to educate residents and visitors about the state’s history. Sadly, that’s not surprising, given the efforts by the Legislature and Sununu, under their “divisive concepts” law, to limit the teaching of history in the schools and put educators at risk of punishment for discussing uncomfortable topics in our nation’s past and present.
The pendulum, of course, swings both ways, and introducing politics into the marker program may have equally undesirable consequences whenever political control in Concord shifts leftward. For example, another of the state’s nearly 300 highway signs marks the life of prominent Continental Army Gen. John Sullivan, the Durham resident who also served as a congressman, governor and federal judge. Complicating his record, though, was the scorched-earth campaign he led during the Revolutionary War to massacre and wipe out Iroquois villages in western New York. The inconvenience of reckoning with that past is encapsulated in the headline of a New England Historical Society article discussing the expedition: “One Man’s Victory is Another’s Ethnic Cleansing.” A challenge to Sullivan’s marker in a different political climate is not unforeseeable.
The answer to the inconvenient dilemmas history often presents is education and more education, not a “see, hear and speak no evil” approach. Flynn and Sullivan were both New Hampshire figures of historical significance, and the state should instead focus on ways to provide greater context about them and all subjects of the roadside markers. One promising suggestion, a Concord city councilor and heritage commission member told N.H. Public Radio, would be for the state to add QR codes to markers that would enable people to access the greater complexities of the signs’ content.
But what shouldn’t happen is for the highway markers to become subjected to political whims. At last week’s Executive Council meeting, Kenney said of the Flynn sign, “It’s not part of my history.” Sorry, councilor, but it is, and that’s why you and all politicians shouldn’t be involved.
