The urge partisan politicians feel to engage in redistricting for partisan political advantage continues to prove irresistible in Concord. Faced with opposition from their party’s governor and a Supreme Court ruling last week that it stands ready to step in, Republicans in the Legislature controlling the process responded with yet another map for the state’s two Congressional districts that fails to adequately meet concerns their prior attempts raised.
This dispiriting stumbling to the redistricting finish line is no surprise. Republicans won control of the General Court in the 2020 elections, which put them in charge of the redistricting that follows the decennial national census. Any hope the Republican majority would conduct the process fairly in the best interests of all New Hampshire residents was quickly dashed after the election when state party Chairman Stephen Stepanek crowed he could “guarantee” at least one Congressional seat would flip Republican due to redistricting.
Eventually, House and Senate Republicans agreed on a map that would relocate a quarter of the state’s residents from one district to the other. While disingenuously claiming the maps were a product of an open process which — as also shown by the other redistricting maps for state offices to emerge — took in much public comment but ignored most, the only transparency to the Congressional map was the Republican legislators’ desire to make the 1st District safely Republican by packing as many communities that tend to vote Democratic into the 2nd District as possible.
To his credit, Gov. Chris Sununu said redistricting simply to gain a seat was “really stupid.” He threatened a veto and even offered an alternative map. Republican legislators slapped that one aside and instead unveiled and adopted — virtually overnight with no public input — a map as single-mindedly partisan, this time with the 2nd District wrapped around a 1st District of Republican-voting towns around the I-93 corridor.
Sununu signaled that map would also not pass his “smell test” for redistricting and reiterated the Legislature should be aiming to create “competitive” districts. With an impasse looming, enter the Supreme Court.
The court had earlier made clear its preference to stay out of redistricting. But with the June 1 start to the election filing period fast approaching, the court last week ruled the current districts are no longer constitutional based on population and said it will be compelled to draw a new map should one not emerge from the legislative process on time.
So how have House and Senate leaders responded? Despite pledging a “transparent and inclusive” process, they released — one day after the court’s ruling — a new map and railroaded it through a joint conference committee on Monday. So much for inclusivity. As for transparency, the latest map continues to relocate voters for no apparent reason other than to assure that the 1st District is safely Republican and the 2nd solidly Democratic. Disturbingly unfair to Republicans in this region, the map means “there’s almost no way” for Republicans to win the 2nd District, an analyst for the nonprofit Redistricting Data Hub told N.H. Bulletin. Sununu has yet to comment on the latest proposal. If he remains committed to assuring both districts remain competitive, however, he’ll plug his nose at this one too and reject it.
That would likely leave redistricting with the court, which has said, if forced to act, it will take a simple, “least change” approach. That might mean, say, moving a single town from the 1st District to the 2nd. At the very least, lawmakers ought to apply such a standard to their own map-making.
Still unresolved is a court challenge to the Legislature’s Senate and Executive Committee maps. Sununu has signed the new maps into law, even though they’ve been even more egregiously gerrymandered and certainly lack the overall competitiveness of districts that Sununu says is his standard. Also absent from those maps is any consideration of shared interests of voters — for this region, witness the unnecessary splitting up of Cheshire County’s residents into four Senate districts and the continued gerrymandering of Executive Council District 2 to now reach from Hinsdale to Littleton.
The redistricting maps may survive constitutional challenge. But just because they are legal doesn’t make them right. New Hampshire’s voters deserve far better.