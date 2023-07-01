Keene’s city council has been pondering and collecting information on the proposed downtown infrastructure project now for well over a year. It’s time they made some real choices.
Councilor Randy Filiault told the council’s Finance, Operations and Personnel Committee last week that the process of determining the scope of the project has been “bad.” He now wants the council to defer making a decision on a plan in favor of holding a voter referendum in November. More on that in a bit.
The process has had its flaws. Many decisions the council has made have been done on the fly, such as scheduling several public workshops with the idea that the entire council would participate, then throwing the plans to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee before taking it up as a whole once again. Also, the ad hoc Downtown Infrastructure Project Steering Committee held some sessions at 3 p.m. on weekdays, which may have limited participation at that time.
Still, we’re not convinced the entire process has been a disaster, as Filiault made it seem. On the other hand, he ought to know. As a councilor, MSFI and steering committee member, he’s been a big part of every step.
One of the main arguments being made for a referendum is the fallacious notion that the public hasn’t had enough opportunity to comment. Clearly, the mayor, council and steering committee have gone to great lengths to provide such opportunities. There was the multi-day session a year ago at which the public was asked to come downtown and submit ideas on what the city’s downtown should include. There were public input opportunities at the steering panel’s meetings throughout last year, and multiple public workshops and forums last winter specifically seeking that input.
At those, dozens showed up and spoke. About 30 people submitted written ideas for improving — or not — the downtown a year ago. As recently as at last week’s FOP meeting, there was a chance for anyone from the public to speak. The public has had the opportunity. It’s just that not a large portion of the city’s 22,000 residents have taken advantage of that. Even among the open sessions, the same faces and voices have repeatedly shown up.
And even now, months after the final plan was scheduled to have been chosen, there remain a handful of options. At the last council workshop, there were no fewer than four alternatives, including everything from only doing the necessary infrastructure improvements to plans with an overhaul of the Gilbo Avenue/Railroad Square intersection, bicycle lanes running inside Main Street parking, a major expansion of Central Square, and either new traffic signaling or a small roundabout at the Main/West/Roxbury intersection. And all that was before the city recently contributed to the cost of bringing in another special consultant, who arrived at a different plan entirely.
Filiault’s goal in asking to put the project to a vote of the same people whose votes put it in the hands of the elected council seems pretty transparent. He’s among those who want the city to do only the barest minimum, and in that view, he appears to be among a council minority. Otherwise, the councilors would have opted for that after the MSFI panel recommended that option. So what do you do? You seek someone to intervene — in this case, voters.
But there are major issues with sending the project to voters, beyond delaying the project even further as costs rise. At last week’s meeting, the councilors on FOP were clearly spooked by the ramifications of a referendum. Some seemed willing, but wondered how binding such a vote would be. Would it be clearer to say “Others expressed concern that the council should make the call, having been elected specifically to do such things. Ultimately, they unanimously chose to just accept Filiaut’s request as informational, taking no action.
City counsel advised that while it can be done, the best course in a referendum is to give voters one clear choice. And that’s why the council cannot ship this responsibility off to voters at this point. There isn’t one clear choice, and they must make it so.
The project has to take place. It will be costly, but seeping pipes and faulty wiring need to be fixed, at a minimum. That will account for the majority of the cost — over $14 million now and rising. The sole question the council can reasonably ask voters is: Which of two plans do you prefer?
And in order to do that, the councilors must — themselves — winnow the options down to two concrete plans. One may be Filiault’s preferred bare-bones project. But they can’t just put that one to voters, because it could just get shot down. And they need to make as clear as possible the costs of the two options. Only then can they reasonably ask voters for an opinion.
Or, they could simply make a final choice themselves, at Thursday’s workshop or a follow-up meeting. It is, after all, the job they each actively sought and for which they, under oath, accepted responsibility.
