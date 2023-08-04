On a happy note, tickets for this year’s national Farm Aid festival, set for Sept. 23 in Noblesville, Ind., are sold out. It’s encouraging to know there’s support for U.S. farmers.
While a local version of this benefit concert would be music to farmers’ ears, other steps can help growers in the Monadnock Region who have suffered devastating crop loss from freeze and flood this year.
August is New Hampshire Eats Local month, and to the extent we are able, we should buy from local producers to boost this important sector of the region’s economy. We are extremely fortunate to live in a place where small family farms still exist.
But changing weather patterns yielding either parched earth or waterlogged soil could change that.
After battling last year’s drought, farmers this year are facing major losses — from fruits and vegetables to hay — caused by a May frost and heavy July rain. Some budding crops, like peaches, suffered during a deep freeze in early February that followed milder temperatures.
New Hampshire Eats Local challenges consumers to eat food grown, caught or produced in New Hampshire. The initiative encourages consumers to look beyond factory farm options at chain grocery stores and instead select products directly from neighborhood farms, farm stands, farmers’ markets, breweries and other businesses that sell or serve local food.
In a recent newsletter, The Local Crowd Monadnock said it will join the monthlong celebration in support of New Hampshire farmers and producers. The community-based crowdfunding platform will offer local food-related events, such as farm tours and workshops. Visit https://tlcmonadnock.com/NHEatLocal for more information.
The organization said it hopes to inspire us to eat more locally produced foods, to meet the farmers and chefs behind the food, and to learn new skills that can keep us eating locally throughout the year.
Often, the main objection to this approach is cost. But sometimes food that is lower in price comes at a higher cost. Losing local farms would constitute a significant loss for the region.
Following a recent disaster declaration, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency is offering emergency loans of up to $500,000 with a 3.75 percent interest rate to farmers in Cheshire, Sullivan, Hillsborough and other counties affected by crop freeze. Farmers can apply for assistance through March 25, 2024.
Those in the agricultural sector are hoping aid will also become available for summer flooding. According to a recent report by The Sentinel’s Trisha Nail, assessment of damage from July’s torrential rains remains underway. Meanwhile, the Cheshire-Sullivan Farm Service Agency offers Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance to farmers who have suffered lost crops due to natural disasters.
Some could argue the state isn’t doing enough to help its farmers. Neighboring Massachusetts, for example, has set up a mechanism for donations to farmers. The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund is accepting donations that will be distributed to farms that have experienced losses from the recent flooding and other adverse climate impacts.
And the state’s Emergency Farm Fund is offering zero-interest loans of up to $25,000 for Massachusetts farms in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties affected by fluctuating winter temperatures, the deep freeze of May 18 and widespread flooding in July.
New Hampshire tends to favor self-sufficiency. As the governor has said on several occasions, “The government is not here to solve your problems.” So, for now, we’ll need to rely on our ability to help farmers.
To that end, the Monadnock Food Co-op announced Tuesday that its Monadnock Farm Fund will now offer emergency relief to farmers. The co-op said it will donate all money contributed through its website in the next 60 days exclusively to emergency disaster relief. Donations can be made through monadnockfood.coop/community/#farm-fund.
In addition, the co-op’s Round It Up donation drive for the month will benefit Food Connects, a Brattleboro-based nonprofit that aims to change New England’s food system through education and food distribution. The organization’s Food Hub opens new markets for farmers by helping wholesale customers throughout New England purchase food from a variety of regional producers.
Supporting the local food system is a key component of sustainability and climate resilience, some say. Food Solutions New England, a program of the University of New Hampshire’s Sustainability Institute, seeks to strengthen the local food system. The program hopes to see New England produce 50 percent of its own food supply by 2060.
The goal is laudable, but it won’t be met until consumers pay closer attention to the sources of the food they buy and become willing to pay a bit more for it to keep local farmers in business.
