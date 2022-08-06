Here in rural New Hampshire, the often whimsically cited adage about the state’s roadways that “you can’t get there from here” has far more serious meaning for those, including many in this corner, who lack reliable transportation options to get anywhere from their “here.”
Whether due to disability, age or lack of means, the result for them is such critical tasks as shopping, keeping medical or other appointments and getting to work become a challenge. And restricted transportation access also means lessened ability to seek additional, perhaps better, job opportunities, further disadvantaging them individually and also adding to the recruiting difficulties many employers face. As a result, area planners, social services agencies and community leaders have long identified reliable transportation as one of the area’s significant needs.
The region has not sat idly by, and important steps have been taken over the last decade to improve access. These have included new volunteer driver programs, notably in the eastern part of the Monadnock Region, a fixed bus route launched in Hinsdale and expanded non-emergency medical, Medicaid and wheelchair-access transportation alternatives. Meanwhile, public transportation services operated in Keene by Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services — the dollar-a-ride fixed-route City Express bus line, the free Friendly Bus for those over 60 and the Para Express for those near City Express routes who have a transit disability — have evolved and expanded to reach other parts of the city and adjust to changing demographics. That these have been accomplished with relatively limited public funding is a tribute to efforts of area volunteers and nonprofits, including the Monadnock Regional Coordinating Council for Community Transportation, a coalition of area transportation providers.
Even with these successes, though, challenges remain. Public subsidy for many of the services is typically limited to defined groups, such as seniors or those with disabilities or on Medicaid programs. Meeting their needs is important, but so too is expanding options for those who don’t meet those criteria, particularly low-income and youth populations. And even for those who do, broadening geographic reach and convenience remains a need.
Heartening, then, were recent updates on initiatives underway to expand regional transportation options. HCS recently announced that it will next week expand its Friendly Bus program to provide shopping-shuttle service every other Thursday in Winchester and West Swanzey, with a number of stops on the Route 10 corridor to take passengers to and from Swanzey’s Market Basket and Keene’s Walmart. The wheelchair-accessible service will be free, though $2 donations are encouraged. HCS also said it hopes to make the service a weekly one, should demand prove sufficient.
Also offering region-wide promise is an initiative of Southwest Region Planning Commission to assess increasing the availability of fixed bus routes, enhancing volunteer driver programs and launching a microtransit network. At a public input session last week, J.B. Mack, who manages SWRPC’s transportation planning, reported HCS is exploring the feasibility of “intercity” fixed-route service from Keene both to Peterborough and to Brattleboro. That would do much to better connect the region and serve public transportation needs.
Particularly intriguing are the possibilities of microtransit, which through enhanced technology similar to those of rideshare services, might enable riders to request on-demand or pre-booked service, generally using smaller vehicles. Microtransit has been implemented successfully in rural locations elsewhere, such as Montpelier, Vt. If feasible here, this would help address situations where scheduled fixed-route and other options are inconvenient or ineffective because they require riders to plan further in advance or to get on and off at only set locations.
SWRPC is still gathering input for its feasibility study — the next public session will be in October — and Mack says the cost and funding sources of any expanded services are not yet known. But the Friendly Bus expansion down Route 10 and the prospect of further expanded traditional bus service and a microtransit option that might result from the SWRPC initiative are good signs for the ongoing effort to remove transportation barriers that too many in the region face.
